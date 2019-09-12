Chadron sweeps Gering to stay unbeaten

CHADRON — The impressive unbeaten streak to start the season by the Chadron High School volleyball team continued in a 25-15, 25-16, 25-8 win over visiting Gering on Thursday night in Chadron.
Chadron, which is ranked No. 7 in Class C-1 by the Omaha World-Herald, improved to 5-0 with the victory. The Cardinals also haven’t dropped a set, extending that streak to 15 straight.
“I thought this was one of our best overall matches played tonight,” Chadron head coach Blakelee Hoffman said.
Gering, which dropped to 5-5 on the season, also entered the match ranked No. 9 in Class B. However, the Bulldogs weren’t able to play up to that level against the Cardinals on Thursday.
“We have much room for improvement,” Gering head coach Amanda Cochran said. “We showed a lot of youth tonight. We need to play more aggressively.”
Allie Ferguson led Chadron with a double-double of 12 kills and 10 digs. Shea Bailey added nine kills and Anika Burke finished with eight.
Jacey Garrett served a team-high two aces for the Cardinals. Tyleigh Strotheide finished the match with 24 set assists.
Burke totaled five blocks. Bailey followed with three and Olivia Reed had two.
Garrett and Bailey each recorded eight digs defensively. Strotheide added six.
Gering was led in hitting by Elli Winkler with 10 kills. Emily Harrison and Maddie Ray each followed with five kills.
Macey Boggs dished out 17 assists from her setter’s position.
The Bulldogs were led defensively by Zoee Smith with 19 digs.
Cochran complimented the high level of play shown by the Bulldogs’ opponent in the match.
“Kuddos to Chadron. They played very well,” she said. “They picked up everything we sent at them and we couldn’t do the same on our side. Chadron played a great match.”
Both teams will return to action on Tuesday. Gering will host Scottsbluff, while Chadron will play host to Sidney and Bridgeport in a triangular.
