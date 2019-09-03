Chadron volleyball team tops Scottsbluff to stay unbeaten

CHADRON — The Chadron volleyball team remained unbeaten on the young season with a 25-7, 25-23, 25-14 victory over visiting Scottsbluff on Tuesday night in Chadron.
Chadron improved to 2-0 with the win.
The Bearcats (0-1) were playing their season opener.
Chadron head coach Blakelee Hoffman liked what she saw from her team, especially in the opening and closing sets against a tough opponent.
“Scottsbluff is a much improved team that continues to get better and better each time we see them,” Hoffman said. “After the jamboree a few weeks ago, we knew they were going to challenge us in a few areas. But we came out strong in the first and third set to set the tone.”
Hoffman praised the play of her setter Tyleigh Strotheide, who finished the match with 26 set assists.
“Tyleigh had a great match tonight moving the ball around to get our hitters in position to get pas their solid block,” she said.
Allie Ferguson paced Chadron’s hitting attack with 11 kills. Shea Bailey and Olivia Reed both followed with six kills each.
Bailey led the Cardinals at the service line with a pair of aces.
Defensively for Chadron, Jacey Garrett totaled 20 digs. Ferguson followed with 15. Reed finished with a team-high total of five blocks. Ferguson was right behind with four.
Despite the loss, first-year Scottsbluff head coach Leslie Foral saw some bright spots in the opener.
“Overall, I saw some really good things on our side. I just wish we were able to convert a little bitter,” said Foral, who graduated from Chadron High. “Coming into tonight all I asked of the girls was to focus on our side, grind it out, and play disciplined.”
Scottsbluff was led offensively by Izzy Wright and Jade Walker with five kills each. Emma Foote put down four kills.
Gracee Michael handed out eight assists for the Bearcats, while Foote added seven.
Defensively for Scottsbluff, Logan Hernandez finished with a team-high 12 digs. Shelby Bewley followed with 11, Wright had nine, and Foote added eight.
Emma Herman led Scottsbluff with three solo blocks. Walker tallied a pair of solo blocks.
Foral said the Bearcats played much better following the slow start.
“I definitely think Chadron played really well tonight and came out strong forcing us out of our game plan,” she said. “But after we got rid of some first-game jitters and refocused, I thought our girls did a lot better job at executing. Tonight was a tough one, but it also makes me excited to see where we’re going.”
The Bearcats will host Alliance in their home opener on Thursday.
Chadron will also be in action on Thursday at Gordon-Rushville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.