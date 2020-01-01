SIDNEY — The Chase County boys basketball team took home the Cabela’s Holiday Tournament title with a thrilling 62-61 win over Mitchell in overtime on Tuesday, Dec. 31.
After trailing 14-11 in the first quarter, Mitchell held Chase County to just two in the second. Mitchell held a 22-16 lead going into halftime. The Longhorns outscored the Tigers 36-32 in the second half to force overtime.
Chase County edged out Mitchell 10-9 in overtime for the win.
The Longhorns placed three players in double figures. Mason Nordhausen led Chase County with 17 points including two 3-pointers in overtime to help seal the win. Kobe Clevenger poured in 16 points including four in OT.
Logan Jussell added 11 for Chase County.
Blake Thyne scored 18 to lead the Tigers. Jonathan Pieper added 17 points and Austin Thyne had 14 for Mitchell.
The Chase County girls ran past Mitchell 52-33 behind 20 points by Mallie McNair.
the Longhorns took a commanding 27-11 lead into halftime. The first half proved to be the key for Chase County as Mitchell played them almost evenly in the second half. Chase County put up 25 in the second half, while Mitchell had 22.
Bryn McNair poured in 12 for the Longhorns. Jayden Kanno scored 9 to lead Mitchell.
A big first half pushed Torrington past Sidney 60-49 for the tournament championship in the other bracket. The Blazers went into halftime with a 37-26 lead, which proved to be the difference in the game. Both teams put up 23 points in the second half.
Jackson Jones and Ryan Baker scored 17 to lead Torrington. Keiser Wolfe added 14.
Skylar heineman paced Sidney with 12 points.
In the other girls bracket championship, Sidney ran away from Torrington in the second half of their 65-41 win.
The Red Raiders went into halftime with a 31-24 lead. Sidney clamped down on defense holding Torrington to just 17 points, including just two in the final frame. Meanwhile, Sidney scored 18 in the third and 16 in the fourth to close out the win.
Karly Sylvester scored 16 to lead Sidney, while Mattie Johnson and Nicole Birner each added 11. Brynna Ross had 12 for the Red Raiders.
Reece Halley led the Blazers with 14.
Boys Brackets
Chase County 14 2 25 13 8 — 62
Mitchell 11 11 4 28 7 — 61
Chase County
Kobe Clevenger 16, Taylor Jablonski 6, Bennett Bauerle 8, Clay Meeske 3, Logan Jussell 10, Mason Nordhausen 17, Cedric Maxwell 4.
Mitchell
Keaton Reichert 7, Francisco Barrios 3, Austin Thyne 14, Blake Thyne 18, Jonathan Pieper 17.
Torrington 18 19 16 7 — 60
Sidney 14 12 6 17 — 49
Torrington
Beau Bivens 3, Deagan Keith 2, Keiser Wolfe 14, Cameron Murpy 2, Thomas Heron 1, Sam Firminhac 17, Jackson Jones 17, Ryan Baker 4.
Sidney
Sawyer Dickman 6, Zack Burke 8, Treyson Johnstone 2, Conor Hartzler 1, Jacob Dowse 5, Sklar heineman 12, Dylan Gunkel 5, Micah Schneider 3, Tre Canas 2, Eli Ahrens 5.
Girls Brackets
Sidney 14 17 18 16 — 65
Torrington 9 15 15 2 — 41
Sidney
Jaylee Shaw 3, Brynna Ross 12, Morgan Jaggers 2, MJ Johnstone 3, Nicole Birner 11, Kendra nesbitt 5, Mattie Johnson 11, Emilee Wieser 2, Karly Sylvester 16.
Torrington
Dani Masterson 3, AJ West 2, Reece Halley 14, Michaela Moorehead 7, Mattie Jones 5, Sam Hill 6, Chloe Krick 4.
Chase County 11 61 12 13 — 52
Mitchell 6 5 13 9 — 33
Chase County
Jerzee Milner 5, Mallie McNair 20, Alexis Richmond 8, Sophie Spady 3, Bryn McNair 12, Ashley Bubak 4.
Mitchell
Quincey Johnson 8, Jayden Kanno 9, Makena Chambers 3, Ansley Hessler 2, Marjie Schmitt 5, Josie Jenkins 2, Caani Banks 4.
