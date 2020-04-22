The City of Scottsbluff adult softball league is two weeks behind, but softball coordinator Kirk Bernhardt is hoping to salvage the season.
At a March city council meeting, Rick Kuckkahn, the interim city manager, said the Directed Health Measures put into place by Gov. Pete Ricketts may cause the cancellation of the summer adult softball league and youth baseball leagues.
“As of right now, I haven’t heard anything,” Bernhardt said. “We’re waiting for the (governor’s direction).”
In a normal year, registration for the softball league would start in April and games would start in early May.
“(If the Directed Health Measures are lifted on May 31) that puts us two weeks behind,” Berhardt said. “Not to say that it can’t be done, but it will be difficult.”
Bernhardt said the length of the season will be determined by when the Directed Health Measures are lifted.
“It’s going to depend on how far we go into (late May or June),” Berhardt said. “We want to make sure we get enough games in. It will depend on if teams will want to play games two nights a week.”
The area American Legion baseball teams, Gering Organized Baseball and 23 Club are on hold, as well.
The American Legion has already canceled its regional and national tournaments. It is up to the state to determine if they want to proceed with a shortened season once the health measures are lifted.
GO Baseball and 23 Club have already canceled some of their preseason events.
GO Baseball normally holds a combine so coaches can see their players before the season starts.
The 23 Club normally has a draft and coaches meeting in April. Both of those hve been canceled.
The Western Nebraska Football Club, a local youth soccer organization, has had to push back its registration. It normally begins May 1, but club president Nate Rock said they postponed it until June 1. Registration could be as late as July or August depending on when the health measures expire.
