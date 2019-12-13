Cloey Fries scores 15 as Gering tops Mitchell 53-48

Gering junior Cloey Fries poured in 15 points and the Gering girls basketball team led from start to finish in claiming a 53-48 win over Mitchell Thursday, Dec. 12 at Gering High School.
The contest was tied just twice, the first time at 2-2 and then with 3:19 left in the third quarter at 38-38.
Gering coach Steve Land said his team played much better Thursday then they did Saturday, Dec. 7 in a 49-43 loss to Mitchell.
The win snapped a 7-year losing skid to Mitchell. The last time Gering beat Mitchell was Dec. 6, 2012, when the Bulldogs won 48-41. Last year, Mitchell won 42-40.
“I thought we brought a lot of energy tonight,” Land said. “We attacked their 1-3-1 zone, that was something that gave us trouble the last time we played Mitchell. We worked on that for a couple practices and put some new offense in. We just did a better job of ball-faking and moving the zone a little bit and attacking. We shot the ball a lot better tonight, too. We haven’t shot the ball well all year and it is nice to see a couple of our guards shooting the ball. Overall, I think we got some fastbreak points and it made it a little easier. We knocked down enough free throws to get the win tonight.”
While Gering led from start to finish, a big reason was limiting Mitchell’s shots on the offensive side because the Bulldogs picked up some big rebounds. Land was pleased with the team’s improvement.
“We have some freshman posts in their right now. The senior posts are a little undersized but they battle like no other,” Land said. “They are very physical. We told them we got out-rebounded by 15 boards to them last time and we really wanted to make sure that didn’t happen tonight. I thought we crashed the boards a lot harder tonight.”
Mitchell coach Shawn Harvey said his team had too many turnovers.
“We had way too many turnovers in the first half and we just kind of handed that game to Gering,” he said. “Gering was putting on the pressure, but we just have to learn to take better control of the ball. We have a lot of the tools, we just have to figure out how to use them.”
Mitchell and Gering are both young teams with players that haven’t had a lot of varsity experience.
“I am contributing this game to giving them the ball way too many times,” Harvey said. “When you give a team the ball that many times, they are going to take advantage of you and you will get behind. We played behind from the start.”
Gering got on the board first even before the tip off with two free throws. Mitchell tied the game on a bucket by Marjie Schmitt. Fries would score the next six points for a 8-4 Gering led. Macey Boggs pushed the lead to seven, 15-8 on a 3-pointer and the Bulldogs would lead 18-12 after one quarter.
Makena Chambers opened the second quarter with back-to-back buckets for Mitchell, but Gering came back with four points and a 22-15 lead. The Bulldogs pushed the lead to nine points, 28-19 on an offensive rebound by Taylor Philbrick and then a Fries end-to-end drive for two points. Gering led 29-23 at halftime.
Gering opened the third quarter as Philbrick buried a 3-pointer and then Kiara Aguallo had a steal and bucket for a 34-23 lead. Mitchell fought back, going on a 15-4 run to tie the game at 38-38 with three minutes to play. Gering responded with four points from Boggs, two free throws and a bucket for a 42-38 lead. Jayden Kanno buried a trey to bring the Tigers back to 42-41. Nickie Toss closed out the quarter with an offensive putback and a Gering 44-41 lead.
The fourth quarter was each team trading buckets. Gering led 50-45 on a Kelsey Bohnsack offensive putback. And closed out the game hitting clutch free throws down the stretch to preserve the win.
Gering had eight players hit the scoring column. Fries led the way with 15 points followed by Aguallo with 11. Boggs chipped in nine points.
Mitchell was led by Chambers with 20 points followed by Josie Jenkins with 10.
Gering will be back in action Friday when they host Hastings. Land said he knows his team will struggle, but they are getting better as the they play more games.
“We are a young team and we know we will struggle early on. We have a lot of young kids that have never played varsity basketball,” he said. “We are just toughening it out right now during the time of the year and we have to be ready for Hastings tomorrow [Friday].”
Mitchell (2-2) 12 11 18 7 – 48
Gering (2-2) 18 11 15 9 – 53
MITCHELL
Jayden Kanno 7, Avery Hobbs 2, Makena Chambers 20, Ansley Hessler 3, Marjie Hessler 4, Teagan Flick 2, Josie Jenkins 10.
GERING
Macey Boggs 9, Kiara Aguallo 11, Cloey Fries 15, Taylor Philbrick 5, Kelsey Bohnsack 6, Emily Harrison 4, Carliegh Pszanka 1, Nickie Todd.
