If you were to ask Scottsbluff head football coach Jud Hall what makes his team so successful, he would be quick to point to the consistency in coaching.
That consistency began when Gary Hartman took over the program in the ‘90s.
“Coach Hartman kind of turned the whole corner of the program when he had the opportunity to take over the head coaching role. He did some good things and got Scottsbluff moving in the right direction,” Hall said.
Hartman turned over the reins to coach Joe Benson. Benson resigned as head coach after last season, leaving the program in the hands of Hall, who has guided the team back to the state Class B championship in just his first season at the helm.
After taking over the program from Benson, Hall said his goal was to just maintain the Bearcats’ level of excellence.
“There’s always going to be things you do different year to year,” Hall said. “It’s pretty much the same stuff from the way we organize practice, the way we went on road trips. Everything was pretty much the same as it has been since I started here 10 years ago.”
Hall, though, knew what needed to be done to keep the program running at a high level. He served as the defensive coordinator for two years before being given the opportunity to be the offensive coordinator under coach Benson.
Hall, though, said he doesn’t have a preference for either side of the ball.
“Each presented its own unique challenge. I think it very beneficial to me to have a background in both of them as I stepped into the head coaching position,” he said.
Hall said he still runs some of the offensive schemes that have been handed down since Hartman was the head coach.
As a high school football player, Hall said his coach ran the wishbone offense.
“When I moved back to Colorado, I worked for a guy that ran a true double-wing offense under center,” he said. “I kind of built my own personal philosophy between those two. We have adapted and modified some stuff from Coach Gary Hartman who was the head coach prior to Coach Benson. When Scottsbluff used to run some true double-wing stuff. What we do now is a mix of my own personal philosophy and a lot of schemes still from Coach Hartman when our program was successful in the late ‘90s and early 2000s.”
In addition to his 10 years on the Bearcat coaching staff, Hall said the Scottsbluff program has had several coaches who have served for several years.
“I’ve been here for 10 years. Coach (Derek) Deaver has been here for 36. Prior to this year, Coach Benson and Coach Moran had been coaching varsity football for over 20 years for our program,” Hall said. “Coach (Ben) Treffer who is currently on our staff played at Scottsbluff High, so he played for Coach Benson, Coach Moran, Coach Deaver and Coach Hartman. He’s been coaching with us for six to seven years. Even before that, Coach Hoxworth was on staff for a number of years. It’s just been a real consistent program since those guys got here. I think that’s a big key to how our program has been able to maintain its success.”
Hall said Deaver still shows the same fiery leadership he’s always shown.
“He’s just like a kid fresh out of college,” he said. “He enjoys his job. I think that really rubs off on the kids. I think our offensive and defensive lines that Coach Deaver works with, they always play extremely hard for him. He is a guy who can get the most out of his kids.”
Coming into his first season as head coach, Hall said he set the same standards as his predecessors.
“We knew our team was talented and we set our goals high. I think you do that with every team. You set your goals high and hope the kids are willing to work for those expectations,” he said.
One of those goals was to reach the Class B championship game for the second straight year.
“I think our team was very eager for the opportunity to play for and win a state championship. I think our team is in the same position as last year. I think we understand that we have a job to do when we get down there and we’re going to see what happens when we show up down there,” Hall said.
That goal was ticked off the list with Sabastian Harsh’s brilliant play the last couple of games, especially against Omaha Roncalli in their semifinal matchup on Nov. 15. Harsh ran for five scores and threw for three more, setting a state playoff record in the process.
“It was a special performance that’s for sure. If he needed to score nine touchdowns, he would’ve done it. He is just one of those kids who put his team in a situation where we aren’t going to lose that game,” he said.
Hall said he and his team are eager to get to Lincoln and play.
“I think our kids are excited for the opportunity,” he said. “We’re going to go down there and hopefully put a product that our community and school can be proud of.”
