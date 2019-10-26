Chadron State ends Dixie State winning streak

Quarterback Dalton Holst threw four touchdown passes and tailback Elijah Myles carried 39 times for 183 yards and another touchdown while helping Chadron State to a 40-27 victory over Dixie State in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference game played in St. George, Utah, Saturday afternoon.
Dixie State scored first when running back Sei-J Lauago raced 69 yards down on middle of the field to the end zone on the first play from scrimmage. But the Trailblazers, who had won six straight games, did not score again until midway in the third period and the Eagles were ahead 31-7.
Holst, who completed 10 of his first 12 attempts, connected for touchdown passes of 20 yards to Cole Thurness, 18 yards to Tevon Wright and 28 yards to Brandon Fullerton, all in the first quarter, and hit Wright with another 20-yard TD pass in the second quarter.
The Eagles added a pair of 23-yard field goals by freshman Colton Dolder in the third quarter and Myles scored on a three-yard run in the fourth period to wrap up his outstanding game. The sophomore tailback also carried 29 times for 173 yards during the Eagles’ 43-21 win over Texas Permian Basin a week ago.
Holst completed 19 of 34 passes for 239 yards on Saturday, including nine for 175 yards to Wright. Holst has now thrown for 24 touchdowns this season, 11 of them to Wright.
The CSC quarterback was sacked just once Saturday. Dixie State entered the game with 30 quarterback sacks, the most in the RMAC.
The Eagles, who had a 40-to-20-minute possession bulge, finished with 442 yards of total offense while Dixie State had 360.
Tanner Hammond, Dixie State’s third-team quarterback, took over the position late in the second quarter and completed 17 of 32 passes for 240 yards. He threw touchdown passes of 16 yards to Dejuan Dantzler and seven yards to D’Arman Notoa and also ran 33 yards to the end zone, all in the second half.
As usual, senior linebacker Tyler Lewis was among the Chadron State defensive leaders. He was credited with 10 unassisted tackles, two forced fumbles, three pass breakups and two quarterback hurries.
The Eagles are now 4-4 for the season and 3-4 in the RMAC. They will visit New Mexico Highlands this coming Saturday.
CSC DSU
First Downs 22 15
Total Net Yards 442 360
Rushes, Yards 49-203 26-111
Passing Yards 239 249
Passing 19-34-0 19-42-1
Return Yards 87 127
Punts, Average 7-34.7 5-39.0
Fumbles, Lost 2-1 2-1
Penalties, Yards 10-98 6-72
Chadron State 21 7 6 6 ח40
Dixie State 7 0 14 6 ח27
First Quarter
DSUדei-J Lauago 69 run (James Baird kick)
CSC׃ole Thurness 20 pass from Dalton Holst (Will Morgan pass)
CSCהevon Wright 18 pass from Holst (Morgan kick)
CSCׂrandon Fullerton 28 pass from Holst (Morgan kick)
Second Quarter
CSCחright 20 pass from Holst (Morgan kick)
Third Quarter
CSCColton Dolder 23 field goal
DSUׄeJuan Dantzler 16 pass from Tanner Hammond (Baird kick)
CSCׄolder 23 field goal
DSUammond 33 run (Baird kick)
Fourth Quarter
CSCׅlijah Myles 3 run (pass failed)
DSUׄ’Arman Notoa 7 pass from Hammond (pass failed)
Rushing: CSCׅlijah Myles 39-183, Dalton Holst 2-15, Priest Jennings 3-9, Stevann Brown 1-3. DSUדel-J Lauago 8-89, Tanner Hammond 7-45, Kody Wilstead 8-7, D’Arman Notoa 2-3, Hunter Wood 1-minus 13.
Passing: CSCׄalton Holst 19-34-0 239 yards, 4 TDs. DSUהanner Hammond 17-32-1, 240 yards, 2 TDs; Kody Wilstead 2-10-1, 9 yards.
Receiving: CSCהevon Wright 9-175, Cole Thurness 8-34, Brandon Ferguson 1-29, Matt Vargas 1-2.
DSUׄejuan Dantzler 6-119, Jalen Powell 4-35, D’Arman Notoa 2-28, Chase Hess 1-25, Malcolm Ross-Turner 2-30, Sei-J Lauago 2-13, Kasey Allison 1-9.
