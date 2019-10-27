Weather Alert

...STRONG WINTER STORM WILL BRING HEAVY SNOW AND SIGNIFICANT TRAVEL IMPACTS TO SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND PORTIONS OF THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT MONDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 6 INCHES WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. * WHERE...NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE. * WHEN...FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING AND EVENING COMMUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&