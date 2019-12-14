The Gering girls basketball team battled Class A Columbus to the end.
In the end, the Discoverers found a way to come out on top, earning a 54-48 win over the Bulldogs.
Gering was led in scoring by Kiara Aguallo and Cloey Fries who combined for 34 points. Aguallo tallied 18 points, including going 8 of 11 from the charity stripe.
Gering trailed 10-1 after the first quarter, but played one of their best quarters of the year in the second to hold a 25-24 lead at halftime.
Gering coach Steve Land said his team played hard and battled against a Class A squad.
“I thought we played well. We had a great effort,” Land said. “I was proud of our kids the way they battled. They are a Class A team that plays a physical brand of basketball and I think we matched the physicality of it tonight. Our kids came hard and played hard. We battled the boards. We might lose the boards all year with our short posts inside, but they gave it a valiant effort.
“The biggest thing is we didn’t shoot the ball very well. We had wide open looks in the first quarter and got one point on a free throw. But, we had good looks and good ball movement. It was just a matter we didn’t knock the shots down that we needed to.”
Columbus ran out to an 8-0 lead before Gering got on the board with a free throw from Sydnee Winkler with 1:26 to play. The Discovers led 10-1 after the first eight minutes.
The second quarter was a different story. Gering outscored Columbus 24-14 and a big thing was Gering’s tenacity to hit the 3-point shots. Gering buried four in the quarter, including back-to-back treys from Aguallo and Macey Boggs to bring the Bulldogs back to 17-11. After a bucket by Columbus, Aguallo had five straight points on another trey to bring Gering to within 19-16.
Columbus went up 21-16, but Gering tied the game at 21 on a 3-pointer by Taylor Philbrick and then two of three free throws by Aguallo. Columbus retook the lead on a trey by Addie Heule, but Gering got a bucket by Fries and then a runner from Aguallo to give the Bulldogs the one point edge at halftime.
Land said that was probably one of the team’s best quarters this year.
“We moved the ball so well. We played inside out and started hitting a couple shots,” Land said. “When you move the ball, you will get the shots. Like I said, we had the shots the first quarter but we couldn’t knock them down. We told them not to panic at the end of the first quarter when we had them in the huddle. We told them to keep moving the ball and the shots will start falling. Eventually they started to, but we dug ourselves a little too big of a hole tonight.”
The third quarter saw the Bulldogs continue playing well. Columbus went ahead 29-27 only to watch Gering come back to take a 33-29 lead on four free throws by Aguallo and a bucket by Fries. Gering led 34-31 after Boggs connected on one of two free throws.
That was when the Discoverers shifted things into another gear, going on a 11-2 run to lead 42-36 after three periods.
Gering kept fighting in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs cut the lead to 43-40 on four points from Fries. Columbus went on a mini run of five points to lead 48-40 and led by nine points at 51-42 late. Gering kept fighting as they scored six straight points, including a trey from Philbrick, but clutch free throw shooting prevailed for Columbus.
Free throw shooting was definitely the difference. Gering was just 13 of 31 from the line while Columbus was 12 of 20.
“We were 12 of 15 last night [Friday] and shot them really, really well,” Land said. “Today was another story. We missed a lot of free throws down the stretch where they made a lot of free throws down the stretch. That might have been the difference in the game was the free throw line.”
Gering will have little time to rest as they will have three games next week, including a contest with Scottsbluff on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Gering High School. Gering will then host Ogallala on Friday before traveling to Chadron on Saturday.
“We don’t have a lot of time to prepare for them,” Land said. “They are a very quick ball club and we don’t match up in all areas, but we will come together tomorrow and get a game plan for them and go in and battle.”
Columbus 10 14 18 12 – 54
Gering 1 24 11 12 – 48
GERING
Macey Boggs 7, Kiara Aguallo 18, Cloey Fries 16, Taylor Philbrick 6, Sydnee Winkler 1.
COLUMBUS
Taylor Braun 2, Gracie Luebbe 7, Addie Heule 6, Addison Kudron 18, Jaleigh Adams-Tuis 3, Elena Batenhorst 5, Logan Kapels 11, Osmunda Izaguirre 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.