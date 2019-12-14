Columbus tops Gering boys 68-47

The Gering boys basketball team had a strong first quarter, but the Class A Columbus Discoverers had too much firepower in the second through fourth quarters to register a 68-47 win over Gering Saturday afternoon.
Gering opened the contest with a dunk by Bryce Sherrell and led the Class A team 12-6 in the first quarter, but the Discoverers used runs in each of the four quarters to stay in front of the Bulldogs to get the win.
Gering coach Kyle Cotton was pleased with how his team battled against a Class A squad.
“I thought we played really well at the beginning of the game,” Cotton said. “We knew they wanted to come out and run so our whole game plan was to slow them down and get some easy baskets when they pressured us. We did that right away. We tried to slow the tempo down and we got into a half-court game.”
Even though Columbus made runs in the first half, the Bulldogs stayed with them through three quarters.
“I felt like we were evenly matched teams before the game,” Cotton said. “I still feel that way now. We got into some foul trouble and then we came back out in the third quarter and really started to attack again and then Bryce got his fourth foul and the intensity level kind of dropped a little bit. But we have to continue that and be more consistent, but I like where we are headed.”
After an excellent first quarter, Columbus outscored Gering 23-9 in the second quarter to grab a 38-21 lead at halftime that included a bucket at the end of the half by Hunter Walker. Columbus had two runs of eight and a run of seven to widen the margin in the second.
The third quarter saw Gering behind 39-23 before the Bulldogs mounted an 8-0 run that saw back-to-back buckets by Kaleb Gonzales and Brett Pszanka to cut the lead to 39-31. Gering stayed within single digits at 44-35 on a bucket by Jack Franklin. Columbus, however, went on a 11-1 run to close out the third leading 55-36.
Columbus had a 7-0 run to start the fourth to lead 62-36 only to watch Gering go on an 8-0 run that saw Sherrell score six points to cut the lead to 62-44, but the deficit was too much for the Bulldogs to make up.
Free throw shooting and 3-point shooting was the difference in the contest. Gering was just 4 of 9 from the charity stripe while Columbus was 21 of 34. The Discoverers also buried nine treys to just two for Gering.
Gering had a pair in double figures with Sherrell and Pszanka each tallying 10 points. Gonzales finished with nine points.
Gering will next be in action Friday when they host Ogallala before traveling to Chadron on Saturday. Cotton said they will have some time to practice after the whirlwind of games the last two weeks where Gering played three games in three nights.
“We haven’t had a lot of practice time since the first game, but we have improved a lot since that game one,” Cotton said. “Even on the day one of practice, the boys are buying in. The game with Ogallala will be very similar to this one so we have to make sure we are prepared. We have to be a lot stronger with the ball and be able to attack the basket.”
Columbus 15 23 17 13 – 68
Gering 12 9 15 11 – 47
GERING
Kaleb Gonzales 9, Riley Gaudreault 4, Bryce Sherrell 10, Brett Pszanka 10, Jack Franklin 3, Zac Wilson 4, Turner Ray 2, Ryley Hoke 3, Hunter Walker 5, Sam Rocheleau 2.
COLUMBUS
Ernest Housmann 12, Ean Luebbe 7, Sam Nelson 2, Landon Thompson 7, Blake Thompson 6, Blake Edzards 4, Sam Kwapnioski 14, Cole Wilcox 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.