Coronavirus pandemic impacting local soccer program

The coronavirus pandemic led to the canceling of the high school spring sports season by the NSAA, but other sports have also been effected by the pandemic.
Youth soccer is among those that have been impacted. While the Western Nebraska Football Club has changed to a fall only season, they do have some traveling teams that may affected.
“The travel teams are select teams, they usually start in July,” Western Nebraska Football Club President Nate Rock said.
Registration for the fall was also set to begin May 1, but has been postpone until June 1.
“We’ll reevaluate as we go,” Rock said.
If needed they will push registration back to July 1 or August 1 if needed Rock said, so the club doesn’t have to issue refunds if the fall season is delayed or canceled.
Stan Kontogiannis, a coach for the WNFC U-12 Hawks said his team was supposed to play in the Snicker Cup in Sheridan, Wyoming from May 9 to 11, but it has been canceled.
Kontogiannis said he is hoping they will be able to play in the President’s Cup in June. So far, the Hawks have three championships out of four tournaments they’ve played in.
“My heart breaks for these kids who have practiced so hard and this was their year,” Kontogiannis said.
The Western Nebraska Football Club was planning on hosting the Western Nebraska Cup, a tournament for area youth soccer teams. Rock said, it is unknown at this time if it will go on as planned.
Finding sponsors right now is also a tricky proposition right now during the current economic crisis, Rock said. Recently, the Western Nebraska Football Club board met to discuss the challenges of finding sponsors during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re cognizant of the hardship (the pandemic has had) on local businesses,” he said. “Fortunately, we’ve been pretty lucky. This year, we’re doing well financially. We’re a little worried about local businesses. We don’t want to ask too much of them in this troubling time.”
Another challenge for the football club’s traveling teams is keeping in soccer shape and building on their skills. Rock said the football club will being sending out workouts to players to help them work on their skills while practicing proper social distancing.
Rock, who is also the head soccer coach at Scottsbluff High School, said he hopes the season starts on time, after having the high school’s season canceled, he said.
“It was gut wrenching,” he said. “The boys and coaches were looking forward to the season. Not to say it wasn’t the right decision. It was heartbreaking. It wasn’t unexpected, but it is the right thing to do.”
He said it weighed on him that the seniors would be losing their last season of high school soccer. It will be a good life lesson, Rock said.
“This is about life experiences. They know there’s a greater good,” he said.
