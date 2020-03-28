The Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team had several players earn post-season honors.
Four Cougars earned South All-region Honors with three earning Region IX all-tournament honors.
Earning all-region honors were Tishara Morehouse, R’Manie Pulling, Yuliyana Valcheva and Lidsey Mahoukou.
Morehouse led the team with a 21 points per game average while making 38.2% of her treys. She also averaged five rebounds and four assists a game.
Valcheva averaged 12.3 points a contest and seven rebounds a game, while Pulling averaged 11.5 points a contest. Pulling was also named to the Region IX South All-Defensive team.
Mahoukou, averaged 10.5 points and 5.9 rebounds as a freshman.
Other South All-region members included Otero’s Charisse Fairley, Emma Florez, and Lea Mafua; Northeastern Junior College’s Aleksandra Ratnikava, and McCook’s Carla Torrubio-Cano and Makenna Bodette.
South All-defensive members on the team besides Pulling included Trinidad State’s Mariah Garcia, Otero’s Emma Florez, McCook’s Makenna Bodette, and NJC’s Unique Gainey.
North All-region members included Eastern Wyoming’s Ane Esnal Aquirre, Casper’s Natalia Otkhmezuri, Mya Jones, and Raquel Ferrer-Bernad; Central Wyoming’s Essy Latu; Gillette’s Kobe King-Hawea, Skylar Patton, and Molly Coleman; Northwest’s Adela Smutna; and Sheridan’s Madison Roush.
North All-defensive members included Northwest’s Raquel Turner, Laramie County’s Abby Garreaud, Gillette’s Skylar Patton, Eastern Wyoming’s Emma Strom, and Casper’s Juneau Jones.
Three WNCC players also earned Region IX All-tournament honors. WNCC fell in the regional championship game 66-64 to Casper College.
Cougars making the all-tournament team included Tishara Morehouse, R’Manie Pulling, and Lidsey Mahoukou.
Casper, Gillette, and Otero each had three on the all-tournament team. Casper’s members included Natalia Okkhmezuri, Ashley Tehau, and Raquel Ferrer-Bernad, while Gillette had Kobe King-Hawea, Sydney Praher, and Skylar Patton.
Otero’s three players included Leah Mafua, Charisse Fairely, and Sophie Abela.
The last members of the All-tournament team was Eastern Wyoming’s Montse Guitierrez Ibanez and Ane Esnal Aquirre; and NJC’s Alexandra Ratnikava.
The regional coach of the year honors went to WNCC’s Chad Gibney for the south and Casper’s Dwight Gunnare for the north.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.