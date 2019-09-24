Cougars overcome slow start to beat Casper

The Western Nebraska Community College volleyball team beat Casper College 23-25, 25-11, 26-24, 25-18 to win its fifth straight on Tuesday night at Cougar Palace in Scottsbluff.
WNCC, which is ranked 19th in this week’s NJCAA national poll, improved to 16-5 on the season with the victory.
WNCC freshman Anabelle Gillen, a Mitchell High School graduate, said the Cougars did a good job of overcoming a slow start against Casper.
“I think the first set we definitely weren’t playing our best or to our potential,” said Gillen, who finished with 11 points. “But right after that we knew what we had to do. Coach was talking to us and we just had to execute and get the ball down.”
The first-set loss was an eye-opener against a Casper squad that is much better than their 4-18 record. Gillen said they knew they had to pick it up after falling 25-23 in the first set and they did by winning the second set handily.
“We knew the game wasn’t going to be given to us in the first place and we had to work for it,” she said. “After the first set, it really showed.”
WNCC led 11-7 in the first before Casper[s Kylie Watson went on a 6-point service run to put the Thunderbirds up 14-11. WNCC came back to lead 22-18 on three Leslie Mamai-Lagafuaina service points. Torrington’s Hailey Anderson came back with a 6-point service run to finish the set 25-22 and give Casper the win.
WNCC responded in a heartbeat in the second set as Torrington’s Adia Sherbeyn started things for the Cougars with an ace and then had two more points behind Karen Cordero’s two kills for a 3-0 lead. Ana Costas added three more service points for a 7-1 lead. Gillen later added three points and a 19-8 lead before Mamai-Lagafuaina finished off the set with three points and the 25-11 win.
The third set was back and forth with neither team holding more than a two point lead. Cordero put the Cougars up 15-13 with two service points and a backrow kill. Casper came back to go up 21-19 before Cordero came back with three points and Mamai-Lagafuaina had the final two service points as Luisa Beining hammered home the final kill for the 26-24 win.
Cordero had a double-double in the match with 14 kills and 13 points. She also had three aces and two digs. Mamai-Lagafuaina almost had a double-double with 12 kills, nine points, four solo blocks, three assisted blocks, and three aces.
Gillen finished with 11 points and five digs, while Ana Costas had 13 digs, eight points, and two aces. Sherbeyn tallied five digs and three points, while Oliva Transfiguracion had 43 sets assists.
Also for WNCC, La’Treva Kennedy had eight kills, Gabriela Canavati had five kills, Beining had five kills and two digs. And Olivia Schaub a kill.
WNCC will be back in action this weekend when it begins conference play on the road at Trinidad State Junior College on Friday and Otero Junior College on Saturday.
