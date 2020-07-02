Scottsbluff High School Activities Director Dave Hoxworth announced the hiring of Dan Fox as the interim softball coach.
Fox takes over the program after Mike Gentry stepped down June 9.
Fox said going into the interview he wasn’t sure what his chances were of getting the job.
“I didn’t know if they were going to take me, or somebody from Scottsbluff,” he said. “I’m glad they chose me. I’m pretty stoked about it,”
Fox said he knew he had the resume to be considered for the job. He first started coaching in 2006, but didn’t get really serious about it until he and his wife acquired the Twister softball program, he said.
“It really just kind of blossomed,” he said. “We started getting really competitive that kids from out of town who wanted to come play for us.”
Fox said he has been around the game in one form or another for most of his life.
“I played slow-pitch softball and baseball, so I’ve been around the game,” he said. “Fast-pitch is a different game.
Fox said there are some people who will recognize his name, and some who won’t.
“We didn’t play a lot of teams in our area, because we needed more competition, he said.
Fox said he has built a successful program in the past and expects to do so with the Bearcats.
“I’ve had a lot of success really,” he said. “If you look back in Scottsbluff and Gering, I’ve had girls that were all-conference players who played on my traveling teams.”
Fox will bring in a different philosophy on offense and defense, he said.
“It’s unorthodox how we play. We’re going to be a very aggressive defensive team, and we’re going to be a very aggressive offensive team,” he said. “I think that’s going to show, hopefully, with the first couple weeks of the season.”
Fox said he is comfortable with the interim title.
“I want to do it long term, but I want to make sure Scottsbluff is OK with it,” he said. “This is kind of a deal between us and my job. We want to make sure everybody is comfortable. ... I have no problem with what they call me, interim coach or whatever. I’m hoping we have a great year, and after the season I hope we’re all happy and want to move forward.”
Fox said his assistant coaches haven’t been cemented, just yet.
“(I was told) I could hire another coach or two, and have a couple volunteers,” he said.
