Danny O'Boyle excited to take over as Gering football coach

Gering High School will have a familiar name as the head football coach next fall when Danny O’Boyle takes over the reins for the Bulldogs.
Gering High School Activities Director Glen Koski announced in a press release that O’Boyle has been hired as the Bulldogs next football coach.
O’Boyle has served as an assistant coach for Gering, Scottsbluff and Chadron High Schools before taking an assistant coaching job at Lee Williams High School In Kingman, Arizona, where his brother Patrick O’Boyle is the head coach.
O’Boyle said it was an easy decision to come back to Gering and take over the football program.
“I was talking with my family. Really that was the big factor — probably the biggest factor — in deciding this was a good opportunity for me to grow as a coach, and it was a place we’re familiar with. I liked the idea of being able to try to help build something from the ground up. That excited me the most,” he said.
O’Boyle has already gotten to work trying to assemble a staff for next fall.
“I’m going to try to hire my own staff,” he said. “Talking to the Gering administration, they seemed pretty open to me bringing in guys that I would like to be there, and they were very supportive of that idea. I’ve already been in touch with a couple of guys, and I still have to get in touch with a couple more. That’s definitely in the works already. It’s been kind of fun.”
His biggest challenge will be bringing back a winning attitude, O’Boyle said.
“The biggest challenge in my eyes, is going to be trying to get back to be a consistent contender week in and week out,” O’Boyle said. “That is something that’s kind of tapered off. I think that goes along with getting kids excited for football again. Getting community members excited for football again. Keeping Gering kids in Gering is very important, because (they’ve been losing) kids in the last few years.”
Don’t expect O’Boyle to run the team like his dad Tom O'Boyle who was the football coach when he was a star athlete for the Bulldogs.
“I understand that I’m my own coach. Things are just a lot different now. I’ve had the privilege of working with a lot of good head coaches the past few years, from Coach (Joe) Benson in Scottsbluff, Coach (Mike) Lecher in Chadron, my brother (in Arizona). Even when I worked in Gering, I was able to draw good experiences and a lot of intel, a lot of strategies that I’d like to implement. I also saw a lot of things that I didn’t necessarily work well with athletes. Again, it’s all about learning moments and putting together the right things that are going to be good for your kids,” he said
O’Boyle said the offense the Bulldogs run will depend on who he is able to hire as his offensive coordinator.
“In high school football, you’ve got to be able to run the football regardless of what offense you’re in, so we’re definitely going to look to be a run-first type team. We’re going to use playaction, use multiple looks and multiple sets to keep defenses off-balance,” he said.
Having played predominantly on the offensive side of the ball, O’Boyle said he knows offense a little more intimately than defense.
“Personally, I’ve always been more of an offensive mind,” he said. “I played wide receiver in college. By brother has been a quarterback. My dad always controlled the offense. I think I’ve been able to learn mostly from the offensive side of the ball. At the same time, if you understand offense, you understand how to stop offense. In that aspect, you kind of learn both sides of the ball, just in different realms.”
O’Boyle said he knows he will have some challenges along the way, but is looking forward to getting the program on the right track.
“The biggest challenge in my eyes, is going to be trying to get back to be a consistent contender week in and week out. That is something that’s kind of tapered off. I think that goes along with getting kids excited for football again. Getting community members excited for football again. Keeping Gering kids in Gering is very important, because (they’ve been losing) kids in the last few years,” he said. “There’s definitely a number of things, it’s hard to pinpoint just one thing, but I think a lot of people would agree just getting back to that consistent winning mindset is going to be a huge part of it.”
O’Boyle is coming at a good time with Gering High School’s new athletic facilities just recently opening.
“I was able to come back this past weekend. It was cool to see the facilities and how they’ve changed since the time I was there to where it is now. It is definitely exciting that I will have those available. It feels like I’ve got a ton of support, and that’s important to me,” he said.
Don’t expect a little family rivalry with his mom Barb O’Boyle working for Scottsbluff Schools.
“She’s been very supportive of whatever I’ve chosen to do throughout the entire process. I was able to work at Scottsbluff for a year while she was there. No, definitely not a rivalry. I know a lot of those kids at Scottsbluff, too. I have a good relationship with a lot of those kids. I look forward to the challenges ahead. I’m very familiar and have good relationships with the Scottsbluff coaches, as well. I’m looking forward to meeting with them and running into them along the way,” O’Boyle said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.