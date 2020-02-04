Danny O’Boyle, has been named the new head football coach for Gering High School, where he was a standout athlete.
O’Boyle was also a standout athlete at Chadron State College. At Chadron State, where he played wide receiver and on special teams for four years.
O’Boyle is an assistant football coach and physical education teacher at Lee Williams High School in Kingman, Arizona, where he will finish out the school year.
O'Boyle has been an assistant coach and physical education teacher for Gering Public Schools, as well as an assistant coach at Scottsbluff and Chadron High School.
“We are excited to have Danny back in the community and look forward to him coaching our football team. We know he will have a positive influence on the athletes in our football program and brings a great amount of experience and enthusiasm to the Bulldog community,” Gering Activities Director Glen Koski said.
