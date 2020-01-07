Darren Emerick teaches the ABCs of Tennis to area youth

Many local high school tennis players started as freshmen with no experience. Darren Emerick hopes to change that for future players with a developmental tennis program.
“This spring I’ll have some freshman girls who’ve never touched a tennis racket,” Emerick, the varsity tennis coach at Scottsbluff High School, said.
Emerick started a successful developmental tennis program in Bridgeport. Last year, he brought it to Scottsbluff.
“We had a full class,” Emerick said.
A new set of classes will begin on Jan. 14 and continue every Tuesday and Thursday though Feb. 20. Sessions for children ages 6-8 will take place from 4-5 p.m., and children 9-12 will play from 5-6 p.m.
The cost is $36 for members and $42 for non-members. Class sizes are limited and filling up fast, Emerick said. Those who wish to sign up should call the Carpenter Center at 308-635-8422.
For parents who are unsure about whether or not their child is ready for tennis, there’s a simple trick.
“If they can take a ball and bounce it one time, then catch it in one hand, they’re ready for tennis,” Emerick said.
He said playing tennis can have a lot of benefits — particularly for little ones.
“There is a lot of footwork, coordination and balance in tennis,” Emerick said. “But the game is more mental than anything.”
There have been several studies indicating that tennis can help with improving attention span, increasing learning capacity and decreasing stress. Additionally, he said, it helps with problem solving, good sportsmanship and facing adversity.
“The discipline it takes to play tennis is great for kids,” Emerick said.
All sports have their benefits, so why tennis?
“There’s nothing quite like it,” he said. “It’s kind of like gymnastics or swimming — it’s a very unique sport.”
Unlike gymnastics or swimming, he said, there is no “perfect” way to play tennis.
Emerick is assisted by high school players, which is good for the little ones as well as the teenagers.
“The little kids love it when they come in,” Emerick said. “It’s a good way for them to give back, and they say that when you help coach, you learn to play better.”
During the sessions, Emerick will teach the kids about the ABCs — agility, balance and coordination. Even if they’ve never played, by the time the classes end in February, Emerick said that even the littlest kids will be able to rally and play a complete game of singles or doubles.
The classes will take place inside the Carpenter Center, since there are no indoor courts in the area.
“Cheyenne is the closest regulation indoor court,” Emerick said. “If we ever get one, it’ll change everything.”
He explained that an indoor court would allow players to practice year-round. Currently, schools that have access to indoor courts have a bit of an advantage over those who don’t.
“We still compete at a high level for our lack of indoor courts,” Emerick said.
Having players who’ve had developmental tennis lessons or some tennis experience by the time they are freshmen will help boost the team even higher.
“Imagine being a freshman on the basketball team who has never picked up a basketball,” Emerick said. “It happens all the time in tennis.”
