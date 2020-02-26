Dawson Mohr keeping the family tradition alive

There are few families who have had more of an impact on Scottsbluff High School athletics than the Mohr family.
For three generations, the Mohr family has racked up a lot of accomplishments for the Bearcats.
Paul Mohr Sr., a multi-sport athlete at SHS, led the 1950 Bearcat basketball team to the semifinals of the state tournament. He also played minor league baseball from 1954-1958. He was a lifetime .314 hitter with 50 home runs.
Paul Mohr Jr. starred in tennis, basketball and golf at Scottsbluff. Paul Jr. went on to play tennis at Nebraska Wesleyan.
Dawson Mohr, a junior at SHS, is the third and latest generation to make a name for himself at Scottsbluff High School. The 6-1 guard has his Bearcats on the brink of qualifying for the state tournament.
Scottsbluff started the postseason off strongly with an 86-36 win over Sidney on Monday, Feb. 24. Mohr scored 21 points in the win, including four 3-pointers.
“That was a really good game. We played as a unit. We got our bench guys some minutes and they kind of went off. Just look at the stat sheet,” he said.
Mohr said the win over Sidney would help his team in the rest of the post-season as they continue to work on the finer points of their game, especially on defense.
“We work really hard in practice on defense. This is one of the games where we can get ready for other teams with a good offensive game,” he said. “That was a good starting point in the post-season.”
Mohr is a deadly accurate shooter from 3-point range, but he said other parts of his game are often overlooked by opponents.
“I have a lot more skills than just three-point shooting. I just utilize that the most in games because three-pointers are the strongest weapon in the game right now,” Mohr said.
He says he has been making an effort to get in the paint more often where he can draw fouls and get to the free throw line more often. Mohr’s penetration into the lane has also helped create shots for his teammates.
Mohr, one of the offensive leaders on the Scottsbluff basketball team, has hit some big shots this season for the Bearcats. He followed up his 21-point performance with 11 points in a hard-fought, defensive contest against Alliance in the Class B-8 Sub-district championship game on Tuesday, Feb. 25. Scottsbluff earned the 58-49 win and a spot in the district finals.
Mohr said he and his Bearcat teammates spent a lot of time in the gym and in the weight room over the off-season to help get them to this point in the season. Mohr said he and his dad often work on his shot together. Paul Jr. was known for his accurate jumper when he played at Scottsbluff.
“But (his shot is) not as good as mine,” Mohr said, with a laugh.
Mohr also excels on the tennis team and played golf last year for the Bearcats. Mohr said he and his dad also play a lot of tennis together in the summer to fine tune his game. Mohr said he hasn’t decided on whether or not he will compete on the golf team this year.
Mohr said he hopes to keep the Mohr family legacy alive at Scottsbluff.
“They (his grandfather and father) were both really good athletes and did great things at Scottsbluff and in collegiate sports. I just try to strive to be as good a person as them,” he said.
Mohr and his Bearcat teammates will clash with Waverly on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Class B-3 District Final game for a berth in the Class B state tournament. Scottsbluff has its sights on the state tourney, with some unfinished business after losing in the first round last year.
