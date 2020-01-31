DeOllos shoots Bearcats past Cobblers

Jasiya DeOllos had a team-high 25 points including a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Scottsbluff to a 64-61 win over Rapid City Central, South Dakota, on Friday, Jan. 31.
“It feels great,” DeOllos said. “It’s something you always dream about as a kid. I remember going outside as a kid and counting down in my head for the game-winning shot and if I missed it, I would just replay it.”
The Bearcats trailed 49-45 on back-to-back buckets by the Cobblers early on in the final frame. However, DeOllos answered with a 3-pointer and bucket of his own to give Scottsbluff a 50-49 edge before extending the lead to 56-52 on free throws from Jack Darnell and DeOllos midway through the period. Central kept pace, though, when Micah Swallow hit a trey with 1:33 left to cut the Bearcat lead to 60-59. DeOllos hit the front end of a pair of free throws to hold a 61-59 edge before Central’s Julian Swallow scored with 26 seconds left in the game. As DeOllos held the ball for the last shot, a collective silence came over the gym before the ball left his hands and cleared the net.
DeOllos said he was reading the Central defender’s feet before deciding to drive or drop back and shoot.
“I didn’t really know,” DeOllos said of the decision. “When I took my first dribble I was seeing how he (the defender) would react. He took a step back so I knew going up for the shot was the best idea.”
Scottsbluff’s only edge came after the first quarter when the Bearcats held a 22-17 lead heading into the second quarter. Dawson Mohr ignited early for the Bearcats, rattling off 12 points and two 3-pointers in the frame to set the pace.
Central battled back in the second quarter, though, outscoring the Bearcats 17-12 and finishing out the period on a 13-2 run to knot the score at 34-34 heading into halftime.
Scottsbluff head coach Scott Gullion was pleased with his team’s effort in the first half, but noted they struggled to finish out the half.
“I thought we came out really well in that first quarter,” he said. “I felt really good about our offense and felt good about our defense. We went on a nice little run to start the second quarter to extend it out and then we kind of went cold. We lost some of our energy, some of our intensity, but credit Central. They kept battling, did the right thing, and got themselves back into the game.”
Scottsbluff battled back in the third quarter after trailing 40-37 early on after hedging an 8-0 run to take a 45-40 advantage. However, Central ignited five points in the final 1:30 to knot the score at 45 going into the final period.
Gullion said the Bearcats had trouble hanging on to the lead at times throughout the contest. He also pointed out the resilience his team has displayed multiple times this season.
“Every time we felt like we got a lead, we would do something to shoot ourselves in the foot and they would be right back in it,” he said. “It was kind of a roller coaster for our guys tonight, but they did show guts at the right time. They have shown guts in multiple games this year. Whether they’ve been down or down the stretch when they have to make some plays. It’s nice to have guys who can just go make a play at a certain time.”
DeOllos looked at the win from a different angle, but agreed that his teammates show a lot of heart in tight games against good teams.
“Basketball is such a beautiful game,” he said. “You’re going to have times when you’re super hot and times when you’re super cold and can’t buy a bucket, and we knew that we were going to come out of that little slump we were having in the second and third quarter, so when we got to the fourth quarter, our shots started falling and we started feeling good.”
Central was paced by Micah Swallow, who finished the night with 26 points, four 3-pointers, and went 3-for-5 from the line. Kohl Meisman added 11 points, while Erik Keohane chipped in eight. The Cobblers were 8 of 11 from the stripe.
Scottsbluff received stellar performances from Mohr, who finished with 16 points, two 3-pointers and was 2-for-2 from the line, while Parker also hit double figures with 10 points on the night. Scottsbluff finished 13 of 17 from the free throw line.
Scottsbluff will next be in action on Saturday when it travels to Rapid City Stevens.
The Scottsbluff girls used a strong second half to shut down Central 47-36 in the early game on Friday night at Scottsbluff High School.
After trailing 23-21 at halftime, the Bearcats stormed out with 26 second-half points while holding the Cobblers to just 13 points to notch their 11th win of the season.
Senior Yara Garcia paced the Bearcats in the contest with 16 points, while Aubry Krentz tallied 11 in the win.
Scottsbluff shut down the Cobblers from the outside in second half, giving up just three 3-pointers after Central drilled seven in the first half. The Bearcats were also solid from the free throw line in the contest, hitting 14 of 20 in the win.
Central was led by Morgan Sullivan with nine points, while Adison Young added eight, and Emma Avery and Ramsey Deming each had six.
The Scottsbluff girls will also hit the road on Saturday when they travel with the boys to Rapid City Stevens.
RC Central 17 17 11 16 — 61
Scottsbluff 22 12 11 19 — 64
CENTRAL
Kohl Meisman 11, Julian Swallow 6, Micah Swallow 26, Robbie Weber 6, Erik Keohane 8, Trent Foli 3.
SCOTTSBLUFF
Quentin Scott 3, Sabastian Harsh 4, Jasiya DeOllos 25, Jack Darnall 2, Chance Parker 10, Dawson Mohr 16, Sam Clarkson 4.
