Despite loss to Bennington, Alliance to play for state title

The Alliance senior legion baseball team suffered its first loss at the Class B state tournament on Tuesday night after dropping a 6-2 setback to Bennington at Oregon Trail Park Stadium in Gering.
Despite the loss, though, Alliance still booked a spot in the championship game. The Spartans will face the winner of the Bennington-Springfield game, which will be played Wednesday at 10 a.m. The winner will face Alliance in the title contest at 1 p.m.
Alliance head coach Carlos Palomo said his team struggled defensively at times against Bennington, but they must have a short memory and get ready to play in the championship game.
“We’ve got to have a short memory,” he said. “There were a lot of unearned runs out there. Backing up our pitcher at times and giving up three bases at times like walks and hit-by-pitches. Against good teams like Bennington, you have to play team baseball. Unfortunately we weren’t able to play good defense, but hey, we’re still in the state championship and we’ve got a full staff ready and we’re going to give it all we’ve got.”
Alliance struck first in the contest in the top of the third inning when JJ Garza scored on a passed ball by Bennington starter Cooper Prososki to take a 1-0 lead. However, Bennington bounced back in the bottom of the frame when Prososki drove in Rylan Wallingford and Ethan Harding on a two-out single to take the 2-1 advantage.
Bennington held Alliance at bay in the top of the fourth before Nick Bohn cleared the bases with a two-out, three-run double to extend the lead to 5-1. Prososki singled in the next at-bat to drive in Bohn for the 6-1 lead.
Alliance added a run in the top of the seventh when Garza doubled in Joel Baker, but Bennington was able to hold off the Spartan rally and stay alive in the tournament with the four-run win.
With the 10-8 win over Springfield on Monday night, the Spartans put themselves in a good position moving into Wednesday’s game and Palomo said he will have a full pitching staff ready to throw at whoever they face in the final game.
“Honestly, this was probably one of the toughest games at the state tournament,” he said. “Managing it, understanding who I was going to throw. But, tomorrow we’re at full strength. We have a lot of depth and things we can do, and we’re ready to go to war tomorrow.”
Kirk Sanders took the loss on the mound for Alliance after surrendering six runs on four hits with three strikeouts. Kellen Muhr and Collin Schrawyer combined for two strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings of relief.
Prososki picked up the win for Bennington giving up just two runs on three hits with seven strikeouts. Wallingford added 1/3 of an inning and allowed one hit while recording one strikeout.
Garza led the Spartans offensively going 1-for-3 with a double, RBI and a run scored. Ezra Ray, Caesen Clarke and Peyton Pinedo also recorded hits in the contest. Baker also accounted for one of Alliance’s runs.
Prososki paced Bennington at the plate going 2-for-2 with three RBIs, while Bohn was 1-for-3 with three RBIs. Kyler Essink added a hit, while Wallingford and Peyton Schuman each scored two runs.
Alliance 001 000 1 — 2 4 1
Bennington 002 400 x — 6 4 2
WP — Cooper Prososki, LP — Kirk Sanders
2B — Bennington (Nick Bohn), Alliance (JJ Garza)