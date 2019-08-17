Eagles expecting potent passing game

CHADRON — If the Chadron State Eagles are going to live up to expectations and fly high on the football field this fall, it’s anticipated they’ll throw the ball a lot.
Based on the past, it should work well, because the Eagles possess a vast amount of talent and experience at both ends of the passing game. Junior quarterback Dalton Holst should be entering his prime after calling the signals each of the past two seasons, and he’ll have most of the same receivers that he’s had both of years he’s been at the helm.
So far, Holst has completed 395 of 621 passes for 4,940 yards and 36 touchdowns. The four seniors and two juniors who are the most experienced receivers on this year’s team have caught 339 tosses good for 4,459 yards and 30 TDs those two seasons.
“We expect to throw the ball quite a bit, all right,” said Chadron State’s new offensive coordinator, Logan Masters. “It’s something we’ve been pretty successful doing and should be at least as good or even better this year. We also think we’ll have a good running game, and, with the run-option system we’ve installed, we’ll try to take advantage of what the opposition gives us.”
Masters said Holst “keeps getting better and better” as the Eagles’ quarterback.
“He makes good decisions, recognizes defenses, gets rid of the ball fast and is on target,” Masters noted.
Masters says the 6-foot-3 Gillette, Wyo., will have “lots of choices” while deciding who to target.
“He’ll throw to the guy who is open. We’re fortunate to have outstanding receivers who have played a lot and know their assignments well,” the coach added.
The seniors are Jackson Dickerson, a 5-9, 170-pound Chadron native on the inside; Brandon Fullerton, 6-2, 180, from Riverton, Wyo., and Tevon Wright, 6-2, 190, from Miami, Fla., on the outside; and Matt Vargas, 6-2, 235, Modesto, Calif., native, at tight end.
After three seasons, Dickerson has 126 receptions for 1,220 yards and six receiving touchdowns. His 78 catches in 2017 was No. 2 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and also is second on the CSC single season list, just four behind Brandon Harrington’s 82 in 2008.
The owner of Chadron High’s 100-meter dash record, Dickerson also is expected to help return punts and kickoffs again.
Fullerton, who was the quarterback at Riverton High, has 58 career receptions for 968 yards and nine touchdowns, while Wright has 70 catches for 1,004 yards and nine TDs. Last season, Fullerton grabbed 29 passes for 488 yards and Wright had 33 receptions for 528 yards. Each scored six times.
Masters said “the old guys,” meaning the seniors, saw their numbers go up last year, in part, because they’re “not afraid to catch the ball even when they know they’re going to get hit.” He also said the Eagles are planning to have more “designed plays” for outside receivers than they’ve had in the past.
Dickerson shared playing time at H back with Cole Thurness, a 6-0, 200-pounder from St. Thomas More High in Rapid City, and he made the most of the opportunity. Now a junior, Thurness was the team’s leading receiver with 46 catches for 701 yards and seven TDs, including those of 42, 51, 70 and 80 yards.
Thurness also had 12 unassisted tackles while playing on kickoff and punt coverages and was voted the team’s Most Valuable Player.
Good things are anticipated this fall from another sophomore. He’s Chad Mikelson, 6-2, 185, and Colorado’s 8-man Player of the Year as a senior at Sedgwick High in Julesburg after he had caught 48 passes for 1,096 yards and 21 touchdowns. As a redshirt freshman last season, Mikelson kept working his way into the lineup and caught 10 passes for 147 yards in the season finale.
The coaches also are expecting good things from another sophomore. He’s Jahani Wright, Tevon’s brother who continually makes tough catches in practice.
Vargas and his cohorts at tight end also figure prominently in the Chadron State offensive equation, even though things didn’t go as expected at that position a year ago.
Colt Foster, who helped lead Hemingford to the Class D-1 state championship in 2015, was selected by the RMAC coaches as the tight end on the preseason all-star team after he’d grabbed 42 passes for 561 yards as a sophomore in 2017.
But the first time Foster stepped on the field in last year’s season opener, he suffered a torn ACL. Vargas filled the breach and was voted the RMAC’s second-team tight end at the end of the season after catching 14 passes for 149 yards and blocking well.
Although he is wearing a brace, Foster has gone through all the preseason workouts and is expected to share playing time with Vargas.
Masters said he loves having outstanding tight ends because they can be used in various waysעlock like a fullback, provide an extra lineman and catch passes.
“They’re both big and strong and can run,” Masters noted. “We’ll see how the opponents cover them. If they use a linebacker, we’ll throw to them. If they bring up a defensive back, we’ll likely run in that direction.”