Eagles return veteran volleyball roster

CHADRON — The Chadron State College volleyball team will open the season with a new coach after the departure of three-year head coach Riann Mullis.
Jennifer Stadler was hired in mid-May to take over the program.
Stadler has eight years of head coaching experience from her time at Sheridan College in Wyoming. While at Sheridan, she led the Generals to the 2017 Region IX North title match, three semifinal appearances, and three consecutive 20-win seasons from 2013 to 2015. Her team’s runner-up finish in 2017 was the program’s highest since 2006.
After officially starting her new role on June 1, Stadler is eager to finally watch the team practice.
“We are ready to hit the ground running and begin to build our culture for Eagle volleyball,” Stadler said. “The desire and motivation that myself and the players have for this upcoming season is really exciting to be a part of.”
The roster includes returning five starters and senior libero Ashton Burditt from last season. A total of four seniors, two juniors, five sophomores, and eight freshmen compose the 19-person team.
Last year’s team had four seniors, with the only starter being setter Madison Webb. Webb started all four years and every set last season for the Eagles. She finished her career as the school’s all-time assist leader.
Redshirt-senior middle hitter Timmi Keisel and right-side Shelby Schouten started 26 and 21 matches, respectively last season. Junior defensive specialist Karli Noble started 23 matches, redshirt-sophomore Chandler Hageman started 25 as a middle hitter and sophomore outside hitter Aracely Hernandez started all 27.
“We have a solid core returning from last year’s roster that will bring leadership and experience to our team,” Stadler said.
Hernandez led all returners from last season with 265 kills, Hageman had a team high 77 blocks and Burditt recorded 577 digs, an average of 5.89 per set. Both numbers led the conference for Burditt.
Keisel was second on the team in blocks, Schouten was one spot behind Hernandez in kills and Noble had the third most digs.
The final senior Kelly Murphy, who was on the roster last year but had to sit out a year due to NCAA transfer rules, should see playing time this season as an outside hitter.
Defensive specialist Katie Thoeny is the other junior on the roster. Thoeny appeared in 60 of the teams 98 sets last season while recording 64 digs.
The remaining three sophomores appeared in a combined 28 sets last season.
Alli Keisel, Timmi’s sister, accounted for 20 of those sets as a middle hitter, in which she finished with nine kills and one block.
Fellow sophomore Amelia Berg provides depth as an outside hitter for the Eagles.
Setter Kincaid Strain played one point last season. Strain and incoming freshman Tori Strickbine will compete to replace Webb. Strain recorded 825 assists her senior year of high school, while Strickbine played setter for her club team.
Kaydrin Quest is the only redshirt-freshman on the roster.
The remaining six freshmen include outside hitters Abby Schaefer of Greeley, Colorado, Rylee Greiman of Windsor, Colorado, and Kassidy Nelson of Mountain View, Wyoming. Micaiah Vrbka, of Brainard, is the only incoming middle blocker.
Carstyn Hageman of Chadron and Haley Jones of Mullen round out the incoming class as defensive specialists.
“The seven newcomers coming in will help build the program and bring an immediate impact,” Stadler said.
The Eagles open their season at home against South Dakota Mines, Montana State-Billings, Sioux Falls, and Fort Hays in the Best Western West Hills Inn Eagle Classic. CSC will play at 2 p.m., and 7 p.m., Sept. 6-7.