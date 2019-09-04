Eagles’ secondary is shaping up

CHADRON — The Chadron State College secondary took quite a bit of the blame for the Eagles’ defensive problems last fall. After all, the opponents averaged 24.7 receptions and 323.4 yards while throwing the ball against the Eagles a year ago.
Injuries were a big reason for the big numbers. Although not much was said about it at the time, the Eagles were forced to play inexperienced alternates in several games. One of them even got a player-of-the-week award because he racked up lots of tackles while the opponent was “picking on him.”
Craig Jersild, the team’s secondary coach for the past decade and now the defensive coordinator, doesn’t like to talk about the injury situation.
“I don’t like to make excuses,” Jersild said. “We’ve got to do a better job of coaching and play better.”
CSC head coach Jay Long also sheds some light on the situation.
“The RMAC is a tough place to play in the secondary,” Long said. “Every team has some special receivers who can really run. Covering them is a huge job. There also were some great quarterbacks in our conference last year. Thankfully, almost all of them (nine) were seniors, but I know several of the teams have brought in new quarterbacks who also are supposed to be really good.”
The CSC coaching staff has done its best to make sure history doesn’t repeat itself this fall. A half dozen transfers who play cornerback, safety or both have been added to the roster. Most of those who were banged up last fall, also have returned.
On the eve of the season-opener on Saturday, Sept. 7 at Black Hills State, Jersild believes the secondary “is shaping up.”
He’s depending heavily on senior cornerbacks DeAndre Barthwell of Westland, Mich., and Demetrius McFadden, Pahokee, Fla., to provide leadership and stability. Both have been at Chadron State all of their careers and want to make their final season a great one.
Long calls Barthwell, who intercepted three passes and broke up 11 more last season, an all-conference candidate and is always rooting for McFadden, nicknamed Rabbit, because of his determination. McFadden spent more than a month this summer at Fort Knox, Ky., continuing to train to become an Army officer through the ROTC program offered at Chadron State.
Among the transfers joining the Eagles are rangy cornerbacks Tyler Freeman, a senior via Stephen F. Austin, and Tariq Ballinger, a junior from College of the Sequoias in California.
Another senior transfer, Ju’Wan Murphy, arrived from Humboldt State after it dropped football, and looms big in the CSC secondary.
“He has great speed and is special,” Jersild said of Murphy. “He can play either cornerback or safety. He’ll make us better.”
Murphy is also a candidate to return kickoffs, special teams coach Clint Sasse said.
Others sure to see duty in the defensive backfield include senior Tyree Fryar, a New Jersey native who remained healthy last fall and took part in 89 tackles; sophomores Brendan Brahmer of Alliance, a stickout on special teams a year ago, and Brian Sanchez of Bear Creek High in the Denver metroplex; and freshman Armon Johnson, a Texan who made a good impression during spring drills.
Redshirt freshman Ethan Zimmerman, an 6-foot-4 all-stater from Apache Junction, Ariz., is a budding cornerback prospect and also a promising punter.
“We’ve got other guys who have worked hard and have improved both last spring and this fall,” Jersild said. “They’ll eventually help. We may not play the same guys the most in every game. If they can run, cover and tackle, they’ll play. They need to recognize what the other team is doing. Once they learn that, they’ll be on the field.”
