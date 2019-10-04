Eagles to visit Western Mountaineers on Saturday

With their season nearing the halfway point, the Chadron State Eagles travel high into the Rocky Mountains on Saturday to play the Western Colorado Mountaineers in Gunnison. Kickoff for the homecoming game will be 1 o’clock.
The game will have an interesting sidelight. The top three coaches at Western are very familiar with Chadron State football lore.
Head Coach Jas Bains was on the Eagles’ staff five years, three of them as the special teams coordinator, before moving to Gunnison as an assistant. He’s now in his ninth year as the program’s head mentor.
Todd Auer spent 23 years at CSC, including the last 17 as the defensive coordinator when the Eagles often led the RMAC in numerous defensive categories. This is his fourth season in that position with the Mountaineers.
And, this year, Joe McLain, one of the Eagles’ all-time great players, signed on as the Western quarterback coach and passing game coordinator. While quarterbacking the Eagles 2005-08, McLain completed 658 of 1,088 passes for 8,011 yards and 70 touchdowns. Equally impressively, Chadron State won 38 of the 42 games that he started during his career.
“With these the guys running things, we know we’re going to be playing a well-coached team,” said Jay Long, the Eagles’ head coach.
The Mountaineers will enter Saturday’s game with a 2-2 record. They opened the season by losing 38-18 to Idaho State, an NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision team, but won the next two by downing South Dakota Mines 27-7 and slipping past Colorado Mesa 30-28 by booting a field goal on the final play of the game.
This past Saturday while Mesa downed Chadron State 42-30, Adams State squeezed out a 38-31 decision over the Mountaineers by scoring a touchdown with 29 seconds remaining.
Adams State had led last week’s game 28-7 in the third period before Western rallied to tie the score 31-31 with less than two minutes remaining.
With wide receiver Zach Manchester listed as the only senior starter on offense, Western has not racked up impressive offensive numbers. Although the Mountaineers rushed for 280 yards against South Dakota Mines, they have managed fewer than 100 yards on the ground against each of the remaining three opponents this fall.
However, both Long and defensive coordinator Craig Jersild say Connor Desch, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound sophomore, appears to be one of the top quarterbacks in the conference. He’s completed 65 of 122 passes for 716 yards and five touchdowns, to go with six interceptions.
Chadron State goes to Gunnison with a disappointing 1-3 record after losing its last three contests. The Eagles are definitely not inept. They are averaging 465.8 yards of total offense, best in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
But CSC has scored just three points in the first quarter and been outscored 75-22 in the first halves of their four contests. Punting problems took a major toll during the second game against Colorado State-Pueblo and the foes have turned five turnovers into touchdowns the last two weeks.
CSC quarterback Dalton Holst leads the RMAC in passing, completing 94 of 179 tosses for 1,228 yards and 10 touchdowns.
A few changes have been made the past two weeks in the Eagles’ offensive line. Senior Jared Maciejczak has moved from center to right guard, replacing Jake Norris, who is injured. Redshirt freshman Michael DeCamillis is now the starting center and sophomore Austin Rapp has returned to play left guard after missing the first two games this fall while recovering from surgery.
Justin Calderon and Juan Estrada-Sanchez remain the starting tackles.
Chadron speedster Jackson Dickerson hopes to return to the receiving corps after missing the last two games because of a leg injury.
Jersild said safety Tyree Fryar, CSC’s third leading tackler through the first three games, should be available Saturday after missing the Mesa game because of a concussion. However, sophomore Brendan Brehmer of Alliance, who participated in five tackles and broke up two passes while filling in for Fryar, was injured late in the game and won’t make the trip to Gunnison.
“We’re getting better (on defense) because we’ve got more guys who have worked hard, improved and give us more depth,” Jersild said.
CSC inside linebacker Travis Wilson leads the RMAC in tackles with 52, 29 of them solos.
(CSC Photo by Con Marshall)
Chadron State linebacker Travis Wilson takes on Colorado Mesa running back Isaac Maestas during last Saturday’s game in Chadron. Wilson had a game-high 14 tackles, 11 of them unassisted, and also leads the RMAC in tackles with 52 through the first four games of the season.
