Early lead propels Hastings past Gering

The Hastings girls basketball team jumped out to an early lead on Gering and held onto it the rest of the way.
Gering trailed 32-21 at halftime, but the Bulldogs clawed their way back into the game. Gering cut the lead to 40-37 with 6:47 left to play.
Hastings went on a 14-3 run to close out the game. Trailing 53-40, Cloey Fries hit a layup with time expiring to close the game at 53-42.
Gering coach Steve Land said his team was shorthanded because of injuries.
“I think our short bench made us run out of gas a little bit,” he said. “(Hastings) brought a lot of energy. They were a very physical, eastern Nebraska team. They were just a little quicker. They overplayed the wings a little bit. I think they forced us out of our offense. We didn’t run a whole lot of offense tonight.”
Land said the difference in the game was Hastings executed on offense when it counted.
“They just made plays and made shots down the stretch. We kind of gave up a lot of things to them in the first half. We missed a ton of layups,” he said.
Land said these kinds of games can be expected early on in the season with a young, inexperienced team.
“We have all five new starters this year. We’re still growing and learning to play with that tough style. We got to put this game behind us quickly and get ready to play Columbus,” Land said.
On defense, the Bulldogs seemed to be at its best when pressing the Tigers. That’s something Land took note of.
“We probably should’ve used that a little earlier, but with a shorter bench I felt like we were running out of gas. We could only play seven. We had a couple injured girls.”
Land said his team is read to move on and play Columbus on Saturday, Dec. 14.
“We’ll have a whole set of new problems (in that game),” Land said.
