Esai Hernandez was playing well during his senior season at Dakota State University.
Sixteen games into the season, it all came to a sudden halt after the NAIA canceled the spring sports season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“My season at DSU was going great and one of the best seasons I was having since the start of it,” the former Gering and Western Nebraska Community College baseball player said. “We were on track for one of the better seasons up there in a while.”
The sudden loss of the season put a damper on Hernandez’ strong season. Plus, it made Hernandez make a decision: does he come back for his senior year after all the college divisions – NJCAA, NCAA, and NAIA – will give back the spring sports athletes another year of eligibility.
That would mean Hernandez would be in his sixth year of college after spending three season at WNCC, including a redshirt season, one season at Mount Marty University, and his fifth year at Dakota State.
Hernandez said he will be back for another year, Dakota State baseball said in a release they are excited to have Hernandez back for another year.
“Esai is a great young man. He’s one of our three seniors and we’re excited that he has decided to return next season to complete his eligibility that was cut short due to COVID-19,” the release said. “Esai was hitting .378 and led the team in runs, doubles, home runs, RBI’s, slugging percentage, and ranked 19th in double per game in the NAIA when the season ended.”
Why not, too. Hernandez is a worker on the diamond, even with the season canceled. Hernandez, taking online classes at DSU since everything is now online, is still working on his baseball skills.
“II am still doing my workouts for baseball on my own,” he said. “It is something that I take in consideration for next season and I don’t want to lose what I have built from the previous two years.”
Is time in South Dakota is limited. He still has to decide if he will remain in South Dakota for the summer, with the option to play summer baseball or return back to Gering for the summer.
“Right now, I am still in South Dakota for a couple of more weeks and then I will make a decision on whether I will stay up there or come back to Gering for the summer,” Hernandez said. “Dakota State has made the decision to finish the semester online and all students who live on campus are moving out for safety reasons.”
His baseball playing might be on hold, but his game continues to improve. He credits all levels of competition that he was a part of that helped him get better.
“My game has improved so much from high school to WNCC to the Pioneers and so on,” Hernandez said. “While I was at WNCC, I learned so much about the game at a college level and took that with me to Mount Marty and Dakota State. Coach [Mike] Jones and Coach [Ryan] Burgner have been a huge part of my success and I don’t know how to thank them for what they did for me while I was there.”
Plus, he said, he is willing to keep learning.
“Another reason for my improved playing has been always learning about the game and keeping a positive and competitive mindset,” he said. “As a hitter, you are always learning pitch to pitch, inning-to-inning, and day-to-day. To me, the day you stop learning about the game is the day you start becoming mediocre. My mindset also helped me. I felt when I took a more intense competitive mindset and visualized what I wanted to do at the plate, I saw better and more powerful results.”
From the time Hernandez started playing in little league and then the Gering American Legion program, he has succeeded. He has plenty of highlights that he will remember during his playing career, attending a JUCO showcase in Arizona in October 2017. He also enjoyed being on the Western Nebraska Pioneers team, helping them win the inaugural league championship to summers ago. This season, Hernandez’ big highlight was hitting three home runs in two weekends.
While he has plenty of baseball highlights, his biggest highlight was marrying his college sweetheart Barbara Briceno over the past Christmas break. Briceno played volleyball for WNCC and then played at Dakota State for two seasons, wrapping up her collegiate eligibility in the fall.
As for his future, everything is up in the air until he graduates.
First and foremost, though, his concerns lie with the corona virus situation, along with his mom, who underwent cancer surgery and had a benefit for Angie postponed because of the COVID-19 situation. He also told all the high school seniors that they need to remain strong and positive through the virus outbreak because things will turn out alright.
Hernandez remains positive through it all.
“What has and what is happening is not much in our control. They just gotta stay dedicated, determined, and humble about what they do next,” he said. “About the graduation thing, as long as they get their diploma at the end of the day is all that matters.”
