EWC spoils Trey Winkler's homecoming, Lancers down Rainy River 67-53

Jonatan Arvidson poured in 24 points and the Eastern Wyoming College men’s basketball team held on to down Rainy River Community College 67-53 Wednesday, Nov. 28 at Western Nebraska Community College.
EWC head coach Tim Moser said his team had some good spots and some areas they need to work on.
“We are like a lot of teams, we are still in the growing process with our effort,” he said. “This team is frustrating for me because we have too many off days with our effort and attitude. It is something we better fix and fix soon. I like the character of our guys. They are great kids. They just need to learn how to compete.”
EWC trailed just once in the contest, after the opening trey by Rainy River’s TJ O’Connor. After that, the Lancers scored three straight buckets to grab a 6-3 lead. Moser said Rainy River isn’t a bad team, they are scrappy.
“I think their team did a great job,” Moser said. “They did a great job and they are a hard team to play. They execute and they get in your butt. They are going to cause some teams trouble and make the game ugly. He did a good job.”
After the Lancers went up 6-2, Rainy River hit a bucket to cut the lead to 6-5. EWC came right back with three straight 3-pointers from Arvidson with two and Jordan Potts with one for a 15-5 lead. Rainy River came back to cut the lead to 19-15 on a bucket only to watch EWC push the lead to double digits and led at halftime 32-20.
Rainy River opened the second half with a bucket to cut the lead to 10, but EWC scored nine straight, including five points from Arvidson and four points from Karl Drammeh for a 41-22 lead.
EWC kept the lead around 10 points and led 61-45 with just under four minutes to play. That was when former Gering graduate Trey Winkler caught fire, scoring eight straight points to bring the Voyageurs to within eight at 61-52. The Lancers called a time out and after the timeout, Arvidson had a streaking lay-up that propelled the Lancers to score eight straight for a 69-53 lead.
EWC shot 46 percent from the field compared to 38 percent for Rainy River. Rainy River buried six treys to four for the Lancers.
EWC won the rebound battle 40-21. David Hook pulled down seven boards for the Lancers followed by five each for Arvidson, Sam Tiley and Alexander Karras. Shaquoy Ferrol led Rainy River with five boards.
EWC had three players in double figures. Arvidson led all scorers with 24 points while Potts finished with 15. David Hook tallied 10 points, including back-to-back dunks with under 40 seconds to play to seal the game.
Rainy River also had two in double digits. Ferrol led the way with 16 points followed by former WNCC Cougar O’Connor with 12 points. Winkler tallied nine points.
Rainy River 20 34 – 54
EWC 32 37 – 69
RAINY RIVER
TJ O’Connor 12, Faizon Francis 3, De’Andre Morris 5, Shaquoy Ferrol 16, Fabian Figueroa 2, Jordan Hamburger 3, Leomar Castillo 3, Trey Winkler 9.
EWC
Carter Berish 2, Earl Baker 2, Jonatan Arvidson 24, Sam Tiley 6, Jordan Potts 15, David Hook 10, Karl Drammeh 8, Jonathan Hall 2.
