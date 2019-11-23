EWC women roll over Williston

Ane Esnal-Aguirre poured in 20 points and the Eastern Wyoming College women’s basketball team outscored Williston State College 45-27 in the second half in posting an 82-55 win over the Tetons Friday, Nov. 22 at Cougar Palace.
Williston State will come back Saturday, Nov. 23 and face Western Nebraska Community College at 2 p.m. at Cougar Palace.
EWC head coach Tom Andersen said his team played better in the second half compared to the first half.
“The second quarter we didn’t play very well at all,” Andersen said. “The second half we played better. It was good to get a lot of kids in the game. A lot of people got to play and everybody did some good things and everyone made some mistakes. So, hopefully we can learn from it and continue to grow and improve.”
Overall, Andersen said it was a win and he will take it.
“We played alright,” he said. “We left a lot of points out there with a lot of missed layups. We didn’t finish very well and our defense has to get better. It is good to come away with a win, but we know we have a lot of improvement to do.”
Williston started the game on fire, jumping to a 7-2 lead. EWC changed the momentum with a strong full-court defense that resulted in the Lancers going on an 11-0 run behind six points from Esnal-Aguirre for a 13-7 lead. EWC led 25-11 after one quarter.
As much as the Lancers were playing well at the end of the first quarter, the second quarter was not a strong 10 minutes for the Lancers. Williston State outscored EWC 17-12 in the second quarter. EWC still had a 37-28 lead at halftime.
Any hope of a Williston comeback was erased early in the second half as EWC led 49-30 and led 63-40 after three periods.
EWC outscored Williston State 20-15 in the fourth quarter to get the 82-55 win.
EWC had three players in double figures. Esnal-Aguirre led the way with 20 points with four rebounds. Paula Martinez-Sanz finished with 12 points, while Montse Guitierrez-Ibanez had 11 points.
EWC won the rebounding battle on the night 39-24. Emma Strom led the way on the boards with six followed by Mar Bastida-Olivares with five.
EWC will be back in action Tuesday, Nov. 26 when they host Western Nebraska Community College in a women’s and men’s doubleheader beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Torrington. Andersen said they will need to play a lot better on Tuesday.
“We will have to play a lot better. They are an excellent team again,” he said. “They have some kids that will really cause some problems for us. It will be a big challenge for us, but it will be a good test. We are looking forward to it, and hopefully we can put up a good fight.”
Williston 11 17 12 15 – 55
EWC 25 12 25 20 – 82
WILLISTON
Raegan Conlan 1, Eliska Michalchikova 1, Rylee Conlan 12, Laia Balcells-Niubo 2, Cathlyn Knutson 11, Jordan Kulczyk 8, Grace Lupumba 4, Gabriella Capasso 16.
EWC
Ane Esnal-Aguirre 20, Mar Bastida-Olivares 2, Emma Strom 9, Mariana Zanelatto-Minotto 9, Emilia Acelsson 5, Montse guitierrez-Ibanez 11, Raleigh Basart 7, Barbara Trehub 7, Paula Martinez-Sanz 12.
