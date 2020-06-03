It’s official. The Western Nebraska Pioneers will play this summer with games starting on June 26.
According to a press release from the Expedition League, the season will consist of 52 games, with the regular season ending Aug. 19. There will be six teams playing this summer, down from eight during a normal season. At the end of the season, the top team in each division will play a best of three series to determine the league champion.
Pioneers owner Chuck Heeman said the league needed to make a quick decision if it was going to play this season.
“We don’t have the complete schedule, but people need to know that we’re starting on June 26,” he said.
Heeman said he is still working on the league schedule, and hopes to have it done soon.
“I don’t know if we’re going to start at home or on the road, but we’re starting of June 26,” he said. “It may be a day or two before we have the schedule, but we’re trying to get it all done at once. Now we have a bunch of new Legion dates and a couple of markets, so I’m working around those.”
The Pioneers have added extra seating to up its capacity while sports are still under directed health measures limiting occupancy of sports venues, he said. To up the occupancy, Heeman said they have added some seating.
“The (City of Gering) has been a real help with that,” Heeman said. “Annie Folck and Amy Seiler have been tremendous about making sure we get the capacity we need.”
Heeman said the additional seating is only temporary, and will change once directed health measures are lifted.
“We’re going to have to look at our distancing requirements,” Heeman said. “If we open on the road and don’t come home until July 1, the (directed health measures) might be totally different. I don’t know that, yet.”
The season ticket holders will have totally different seats than they’ve had in the past because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Heeman said.
“We’re going to have to figure out a safe solution for them, because all of those seats are sold out,” he said. “We’re going to have to figure out a good way to take care of them. Whether it’s alternating days or whatever it is, we’re still brainstorming on that.”
Heeman said the party decks may also be effected by the health measures. PPHD will help Heeman figure out what to do, he said.
“If we’re still going to have to separate (fans) every six feet, it may be that we only want our party decks at half capacity. Those are the kind of things we’re still brainstorming.”
The Pioneers are still in need of six to eight more host families. All players coming in to play will be screened and tested for COVID-19, if needed, he said. To volunteer to be a host family, call the Pioneers office at 633-2255.
Players and coaches will have a little under two weeks to prepare for the season, as they report on June 14, Heeman said.
“We’ll have some workouts on the field. We’ll set up some open houses for the public with social distancing (guidelines still being followed),” he said.
Heeman said those 12 days of practice will be much needed for the players.
“They haven’t played since March,” he said. “We want to get them on the field and working out. The players work out at home and have workout buddies but it’s not like throwing to live batters.”
Since the pitchers haven’t pitched since March, Heeman said they are going to keep pitchers at a certain pitch count to not wear out their arms.
“We’re working with college coaches to make sure that everybody is on board and doing the same thing,” he said. “We don’t want anybody to get hurt.”
Heeman said he will also have more pitchers, The Pioneers will have around 18 to spread the work around.
Heeman said he is happy that they will get to play this summer.
“We’re actually pretty fortunate,” he said. “This pandemic hasn’t hurt us as bad as it hurt some of the other leagues.”
