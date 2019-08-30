Fast start leads Northwest past Gering

The Grand Island Northwest football team scored on its first five possessions to capture a 43-0 win over Gering on Friday night at Memorial Stadium in Gering.
The season opener for both teams ended after three quarters when lightning and rain forced a suspension.
Northwest head coach Kevin Stein said his team played well considering they didn’t have a lot of returners from a year ago.
“We are typically a tempo team that likes to go fast and we purposely slowed things down just because we only return two starters on offense,” Stein said. “We wanted to give our guys a little bit more time to think. After the first couple of drives, we started to go a little faster and put pressure on them with a few more sets. Offensively, it went to game plan.”
Stein said while his team played well, he was impressed with Gering as well.
“It is always nice to start 1-0, but the big thing is you get to play a lot of kids and
stay injury-free. That is very important,” Stein said. “I thought Gering played well. They played fundamentally sound and they did things nice. When they started running the ball downhill and hitting the quick hitters, they did a wonderful job. Defensively they lined up well against us. Once we got to some funky sets, a little inexperience got them and we were able to take advantage. I thought overall they have come a long ways.”
Gering head coach Josh Hiatt said the Bulldogs had too many little mistakes to stay in the game. Nevertheless, Hiatt was proud of his team’s fight.
“They are learning, but they have to play better earlier. We can’t afford to set on our heels and take it like that,” Hiatt said. “We have had a better summer and better practices leading up to the game. But at the same time, we put too much on our heels. I like our guys and our guys are going to work their butts off, but attention to detail has to improve if they are going to compete with teams like Grand Island Northwest. They are a 6- to 7-win playoff team. Hats off to them, they had some guys that brought it to us and we didn’t answer very well early.”
In the first half, the Bulldogs had trouble stopping Northwest’s big plays. The second half each team had one drive in the third quarter.
Northwest scored on their opening drive of the third as Rans Sanders hooked up with Sean Juengst for a 43-yard touchdown to make it 43-0.
Gering answered after that with a 13-play drive that took it to the end of the third. The Bulldogs’ drive saw timely running by quarterback Anthony Walker and a nice 11-yard pass play from Walker to Eli Thompson. The drive ended, however, on a fourth-down interception.
After that the lightning and rain came and the teams decided to just call the game instead of waiting out any further lightning delays.
The Vikings scored on their first possession and it took them just two plays as Brady Baasch went 34 yards to paydirt for the only score in the first quarter.
The Vikings added 30 points in the second quarter, scoring just seven seconds into the period on a Sanders pass to Parker Janky for the score
Northwest then answered on special teams as Sam Hartman took a punt and returned it 68 yards for the score and a 21-0 lead.
The Vikings scored again with 8:20 to play as Sanders had another touchdown pass of 50 yards.
Baasch then added another touchdown as he raced 30 yards to make it 35-0. The final score of the half was a safety for the 37-0 halftime lead.
GINW (1-0) 7 30 6 – 43
Gering (0-1) 0 0 0 – 0