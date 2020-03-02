Despite chilly temperatures, area teams were out practicing for the upcoming spring sports season.
Scottsbluff girls tennis coach Darren Emerick said the weather was a far cry from last year when a big snowstorm blew through the area delaying the beginning of spring sports practice.
Most teams practiced outdoors, but a few chose to keep their activities confined to the warmth of the gymnasium.
