First National Spartans move into semi-finals with 10-8 win over Springfield

The Alliance senior Legion baseball team took one step closer to a state title on Monday night after the First National Spartans rallied for five runs in the sixth inning to turn back Springfield 10-8 in a winner’s bracket showdown at the Class B state tournament at Oregon Trail Park Stadium in Gering.
After giving up three early runs to Springfield, Alliance head coach Carlos Palomo said his team could have imploded but opted to stay together and fight back against a powerful Post 143 team.
“Words can’t describe how I feel right now,” Palomo said. “These kids have been resilient and continue to buy in. They played collectively as a whole and it was fun to watch them compete. After that first inning when (Springfield) punched us in the mouth, we could have imploded but we stayed together and found ways to score.”
Springfield held a 3-0 lead until the bottom of the fourth inning when the Spartans began to get to starting pitcher Jake Richards beginning with a two-run double by Ezra Ray to score Peyton Pinedo and JJ Garza to cut the Post 143 deficit to 3-2. The Spartans knotted the score at 3-3 two batters later on a sacrifice bunt by Trevor DuBray to score pinch runner, Kellen Muhr. Brantz Halouska came around to score in the next at-bat on a Springfield error to give Alliance its first lead of the game, 4-3.
Garza, who started on the hill for the Spartans, was dynamic from the second inning on, holding Springfield scoreless through the fifth. However, after Alliance tacked on a run in the bottom of the fifth on a RBI double by EJ Gomez to extend the lead to 5-3, Springfield struck again in the top of the sixth with three more runs to take a 6-5 lead with just two innings left to play.
Palomo praised his starter for six strong innings of work. Garza finished the night giving up seven runs on six hits with three strikeouts in those six innings.
“That kid could have just went in the tank, but he stayed in the moment and gave us what he could,” Palomo said of Garza. “It was just awesome to see everybody come together as a whole and not give up.”
The proverbial nail in the coffin came in the bottom of the sixth when Alliance’s Joel Baker slapped a RBI single to score Halouska, tying the contest up at six runs apiece. The Spartans regained the lead at 7-6 on a bases-loaded walk issued to Pinedo, scoring Kirk Sanders before Ray collected his second double of the night, clearing the bases of Baker, Pinedo and Chase King to extend the lead to 10-6.
Springfield threatened with two runs in the top of the seventh after loading the bases, but Pinedo, who entered the game in relief, closed the door on a lazy ground ball to the pitcher to end the game and advance the Spartans into a showdown with Bennington tomorrow at 7 p.m.
Palomo said the electrified Alliance crowd helped the Spartans keep the momentum and advantage in the late innings.
“I think the environment and the crowd was a huge advantage for us. That was insane. Especially in the sixth and seventh inning. Being in that moment, that’s a lot of pressure on a pitcher, I mean, you saw it with our pitchers too, but these boys found a way and I’m proud of them.”
Garza, who picked up the win on the mound, was pleased with his team’s effort and felt the Spartans showed the eastern side of the state they could contend with anyone in the tournament.
“It was amazing. We put in all of that hard work and never gave up,” Garza said. “It just showed that Alliance from the west side could show up against the east side and prove to ourselves that we can ball up. We just have to keep up the energy. The crowd has had a big impact in our game and gives us energy. We just need to believe in each other.”
Ray paced the Spartans offensively going 3-for-4 with three doubles and five RBIs in the contest. Gomez was also solid at the plate after going 3-for-4 with a double and a RBI. DuBray, Garza and Baker also finished with RBIs in the win.
Springfield was led by Sam Kennedy, who finished with three hits and four RBIs, while Hunter Babe added a 2-for-4 night with two RBIs and two runs scored. Caden Mathewson added a double and two runs scored in the loss.
Alliance is now the only undefeated team left in the tournament and will now face Bennington, which defeated Wakefield earlier on Monday. Bennington defeated the Spartans 2-0 in a meeting earlier this season. Springfield will try to stay alive on Tuesday against Hickman, a team Alliance defeated 4-3 on Sunday. Should Alliance win and move on, it will play the winner of Springfield/Hickman on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Oregon Trail Park Stadium.
Springfield 300 003 2 — 8 7 4
Alliance 000 415 x — 10 7 3
WP — JJ Garza, LP — Jake Richards, S — Peyton Pinedo
2B — Springfield (Caden Mathewson), Alliance (EJ Gomez, Ezra Ray 3)