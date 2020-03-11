Five Chadron State College athletes headed to national events

Five Chadron State College athletes will be involved in national events this weekend.
Two Eagles have qualified for the NCAA Division II National Indoor Track and Field Championships in Birmingham, Ala., and three will be competing at the Division II National Wrestling Championships at Sioux Falls, S.D.
Sophomore Brodie Roden of Riverton, Wyoming, will run the 400 meters at nationals after breaking the record in that event at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Meet on Feb. 29 with a time of 47.93 seconds. He’ll be joined in Alabama by freshman Naishaun Jernigan of Springfield, Mass., who will triple jump after going a career-best 49 feet, 3 inches while claiming the silver medal at the conference meet.
Besides winning the 400, Roden won the 200 and was named the Outstanding Male Athlete at the conference meet. He had broken the Eagles’ 200-meter record when he ran it in 21.59 at the South Dakota State Classic in mid-February. His time at the conference meet was 21.81.
Both of the records that Roden recently broke were set by all-time great Joel Duffield, a native of Morrill who now lives in Mitchell, his senior season in 2006. Duffield still owns the Eagles’ 200 (20.82) and 400 (45.92) outdoor records.
Jernigan also scored a double at the conference meet. Besides being the runner-up in the triple jump, he placed second in the long jump by going 23-3 ½.
Chadron State Coach Riley Northrup that both Roden and Jernigan have improved greatly this season.
“This will be the first national meet for both of them. I’m sure they’ll be nervous,” Northrup noted. “We’ll see how it goes, and hope they’ll have more (national meets) to come.”
The wrestlers competing at Sioux Falls beginning Friday, March 13 are seniors Chase Clasen of Moses Lake, Wash., at 149 pounds and Wade French of Herriman, Utah, at 197 and junior Tate Allison of Moorcroft, Wyo., at 157.
They qualified for nationals by placing among the top three in their weight classes at the Super Region 6 Tournament in Kearney two weeks ago. French was first, Clasen was second and Allison third.
All three have sacrificed in hopes of reaching the pinnacle of their sport. They’ve each shed at least 20 pounds and, in French’s case, about 35, to be successful. Following what Coach Brett Hunter calls “our weight management plan,” they’ve limited their food intake, been fussier about its substance, have run more and wrestled more teammates during practices.
French, a 220-pound state champion in high school, has previously excelled at a national tourney. He was the 197-pound National Junior College Tournament champion while competing for Western Wyoming College at Rock Springs in 2018. He’s won the Super 6 Regional Tourney title for CSC both last year and this year. He’s going to Sioux City with a 23-3 record. He finished 19-9 a year ago.
Clasen won the Super 6 Region 149-pound championship a year ago, but competed up a weight at 157 this year before losing the pounds to take him back to 149 near the end of the season. He had a 12-6 record as a 157-pounder and has won five of six matches at his new weight, putting him at 17-7. While he admits to being hungry at times now, he said he has more energy and quickness.
When Clasen decided to shed weight and return to 149, Allison followed suit and dropped from 165 to 157. He was 13-7 while at 157 and has won five of his six matches and also received a forfeit as a 149-pounder, giving him a 19-8 record going to nationals
Thursday night before the wrestling tourney begins, Hunter, a native of Rushville, and his CSC classmate Josh Majerus of Albion, Neb., will be inducted into the National Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Hunter is Chadron State’ only two-time national champion and Majerus was the Eagles’ first three-time All-American wrestler since the college switched to the NCAA in the early 90s. Both graduated from Chadron State in 2009.
