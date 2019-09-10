Following weather delay, Scottsbluff golfers win titles in Chadron

CHADRON — After waiting through a weather delay of nearly four hours, the Scottsbluff girls golf team cruised to the championship of the Chadron Invitational on Tuesday afternoon at Ridgeview Country Club.
The tournament was shortened to only nine holes.
Scottsbluff fired a 168 to win by 47 strokes over Valentine, which finished second with a 215. Mitchell followed in third with a 219.
Scottsbluff head coach Brock Ehler was glad everyone was able to get some kind of competition in after the delay.
“It was nice that we were able to play nine,” he said. “We were all there and we didn’t want to lose a tournament. It worked out. We played good golf.”
Scottsbluff freshman Anna Kelley won her first individual title. Kelley edged her Bearcat teammate Emily Krzyzanowski in a one-hole playoff after both golfers shot scores of 40. Krzyzanowski was fresh off winning the Bearcats’ home invite last week at Scotts Bluff Country Club.
All five Bearcats medaled in the top 10. Halle Shaddick finished third with a 42, Carson Hauschild was fifth with a 46 and Lehla Ehler placed eighth with a 47.
A pair of Mitchell golfers won medals. Brooklyn Briggs placed sixth with a 47 and Jacque Bowles ended seventh with a 47.
Chadron’s Maddi Pelton earned a fourth-place finish with a 43. Alliance’s Julia Carlson shot a 52 to place 10th.
Many of the same teams in the field will be back in action at the Western Conference Tournament on Thursday at Mitchell’s Scenic Knolls Golf Course.
“We’re really excited about it,” Ehler said. “It will be a big day.”
Team Scoring
1, Scottsbluff, 168. 2, Valentine, 215. 3, Mitchell, 219. 4, Chadron, 225. 5, Alliance, 226. 6, Sidney, 255. 7, Gordon-Rushville, 258.
Individual Top 10
1, Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff, 40. 2, Emily Krzyzanowski, Scottsbluff, 40. 3, Halle Shaddick, Scottsbluff, 42. 4, Maddi Pelton, Chadron, 43. 5, Carson Hauschild, Scottsbluff, 46. 6, Brooklyn Briggs, Mitchell, 47. 7, Jacque Bowles, Mitchell, 47. 8, Lehla Ehler, Scottsbluff, 47. 9, Ramsey Ravenscroft, Valentine, 49. 10, Julia Carlson, Alliance, 52.
Individual Team Scoring
Alliance — Regan Lambert, 69; Julia Wilson, 58; Morgan Young, 57; Sydney Allard, 59; Julia Carlson, 52. Bayard — Erika Flores, 69; Kristy Colson, 94. Chadron — Maddi Pelton, 43; Elizabeth Harrison, 60; Maralee Rischling, 62; Raeleigh Bridges, 69; Jackson Smith, 60. Gordon-Rushville — Shelby Hurlburt, 65; Abby Bruns, 61; Alliah Bourne, 68; Kylie Coomes, 64; Mya Reeves, 72. Mitchell — Brooklyn Briggs, 47; Jacque Bowles, 47; Martina Cardona, 65; Lexi Schledewitz, 60; Marissa Cardona, 76. Scottsbluff — Emily Krzyzanowski, 40; Anna Kelley, 40; Carson Hauschild, 46; Halle Shaddick, 42; Lehla Ehler, 47. Sidney — Jaecee Darpel, 63; Julia Siqueira, 57; Zoe Fornander, 67; Abby Steffens, 79; Aubree Larson, 68. Alliance JV — Kaylie Bolinger, 62; Donna LeMunyan, 79. Chadron JV — Gracie Jones, 82; Brendilou Armstrong, 71. Scottsbluff JV — Haley Holzworth, 52; Hanna Abrams, 55; Livy Hilyard, 52; Olivia Taylor, 58; Taryn Sornson, 62.
