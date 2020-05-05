When David Meter was attending Gering High School in the 1970s, his dream was to be just like his father, Henry, who was the principal at Gering High School.
Meter realized his dream as a high school teacher and administrator at Great Bend High School in Great Bend, Kansas. He serves as the school’s activities director and was recently named the District 1 Athletics Director of the Year honor in Kansas and the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association 5A 2020 Athletic Director of the Year award. He was supposed to be presented the honor on April 4 at the state conference, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, that conference was canceled.
“I have always wanted to be just like my dad. He was a coach, teacher, athletic director, junior high principal, as well as the principal at Gering High School,” Meter said. “He worked his entire career in the Gering Public Schools. I have spent the past 41 years as a coach, teacher, elementary principal, and athletic/activities director all in Great Bend, Kansas. We both taught driver’s education as well. This has been awesome to follow in my dad’s footsteps. Education has been important to the entire family.”
And, to get recognized by his peers in something that means so much to his family is surreal. Meter said he was honored to be recognized by his peers.
“I am honored and blessed to have been selected as the District 1 AD of the Year in Kansas and also the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association 5A, 2020 Athletic Director of the Year,” he said. “This award is given by the KIAAA and is voted on by my fellow athletic directors throughout the state. It is special since this award comes from my colleagues.”
Great Bend High School principal Tim Friess said the award was well-deserved.
“David’s honesty, integrity and tireless work ethic are just a few of the traits that make him very deserving of this award,” Friess said. “David has done more for GBHS athletics and activities than anyone that I have had the privilege to work with in my 37 years, we are privileged and honored to have Meter Meter as a colleague.”
David’s drive to be like his dad all started while attending Gering High School. Meter graduated in 1973 and went on to play football at Ft. Hays State.
His time at Gering was filled with sports. Meter was active in football, basketball, track and field, and baseball. He was part of Gering’s first state track and field championship in school history in 1973 and was a state long jump champion.
David said living in western Nebraska shaped who he was.
“I had a great experience being raised in western Nebraska in the Panhandle,” he said. “Hard work, family values, importance of church, patriotism, strong education, time for recreation and a sense of community were all instilled in me.”
Coaches that shaped Meter into the athlete he became included former Gering coaches Chuck Deter, John Bays, Terry Miller and Don Goos.
After graduation from Gering, Meter went to play football at Fort Hays in Kansas and he has been in Kansas ever since. While playing football for Ft. Hays, Meter was named an NCAA AP Little All-American at wide receiver and was also named to the Central States Intercollegiate Conference team in 1976 and 1977.
Out of college, he was a physical education instructor at Roosevelt Junior High in Great Bend, Kansas, for a year before returning back to Fort Hays State to be a graduate assistant football coach to get his masters. He then taught elementary physical education at several schools in the 1980s while also coaching football, basketball and track and field.
In 1989, was when Meter started his administrator duties, serving as elementary principal at Park School from 1989-2000. He then moved to activities director at Great Bend High School from 2000 until today.
During his time as activities director, he has upgraded the facilities and works closely with his coaches. In fact, he has two former Gering graduates working under him in Great Bend. Greg Well, who broke Meter’s long jump school record at Gering, works in the same school system.
Another former Bulldog with a Gering/Great Bend connection is former Gering wrestling coach Myron Ellegood, who is now the middle school assistant principal and activities director in Great Bend.
“I have worked with many talented teachers, administrators, coaches and athletes over the years. I have also been blessed with a very supportive board of education, central administration, and citizens of Great Bend who saw the value of education and also the importance of a competitive athletic program,” Meter said. “Installing a first-class weight room, a new track, field turf on the football field, enlarging the grandstands, and the construction of a three-gym facility including a wrestling room and locker rooms have been facility projects I have enjoyed. Winning many championships in many sports with both boys and girls have been a highlight. The biggest highlight in my 40-plus years of education has been the impact that I have made with the young students and adults I have reached. The reward is when I see these former students years later with stories of how much they learned and enjoyed the time we had together. That is what makes education special.”
Meter certainly has seen it all in his five decades of being involved in education.
“I have tried to do the right things for the right reasons over the years,” he said. “I have also made it a point to encourage and appreciate the work of the many people I work with on a daily, weekly and yearly basis. Building relationships over the many years with this job has been very rewarding to me.”
Being an activities director for the past 20 years has not been easy either with all the new challenges. The coronavirus pandemic was definitely a new experience for David, but he is taking it all in stride.
“Kansas was the first state in the nation to close the school buildings for the remainder of the school year. Schools have developed ‘continuous learning plans’ where instruction has continued through a different platform. Regular communication with all students has been the goal,” he said. “’Less is more,’ grace, and flexibility are the pillars of our ‘continuous learning plan.’ It has been a real struggle with not having students and teachers in the building, no more activities or athletic events, and the social aspects of the school culture gone.
“I am in the process of writing personal notes to all the senior athletes. The message is how much I appreciated their leadership skills, work ethic and contributions to the 2019-2020 school year. The lessons learned through this pandemic will help to give them the inspiration to get back on their feet, fight for a strong community and strive to reach their goals when this is over. Life isn’t easy and sometimes things don’t work out as you have planned. Our schools, community, state and nation will be better and stronger in the future.”
Meter said some days are long, but everything is worth it to see the expressions on the coaches, players and fans’ faces.
“The thrill of victory and agony of defeat sums up quite a bit of an athletic directors daily work,” he said. “With six sports in the fall, four sports in the winter and seven sports in the spring, there is always a game with a winner and a loser. Dealing with both has been a challenge for me since I am so competitive. There is so much that is taught and learned from the experiences of being on an athletic team. The takeaways are huge including getting athletes ready for their future life experiences. The athletic director has a huge responsibility with hiring the right people, managing the budget, keeping up with the daily details of games, workers, officials, transportation, facilities, communication with the public, media and the state athletic association, as well as providing a vision for the many programs that students have the opportunity to be part of. Coaches and their teams are showcased in front of a live audiences on a regular basis.”
David said the foundation of building an athletic department hasn’t changed over the years. The biggest change for Meter has been the technology going from no cell phones and computers to cell phones, social media and email.
“It has always involved a quality staff who cares about athletes,” he said. “The changes to my job have been the technology. When I started my position as an athletic director 20 years ago, most of the communication was over the phone. It took a great deal of time trying to connect with people. Managing events has changed over the years. The swim meets, track meets, cross country meets and wrestling tournaments for example were managed by hand timing and putting brackets together by paper and pencil. Football coaches would travel on early Saturday mornings to trade film with the next opponent.
“Today’s world of high school athletics is so different with technology. State-wide email system for communication and scheduling, texting, using HUDL, track wrestling and many different apps on smartphones, and iPads for capturing events and breaking down skills to help coaches analyze techniques and skills in all sports. The video boards at football, basketball and track and field meets add to the experience. Electronic timing at cross country, track and field meets and swim meets giving results immediately after each event. Social media has helped get information out to interested people before, during and after the contest. The amount of time coaches spend with the sport has increased with the demands of the job. The Kansas High School Activities Association allows for six weeks of practice in the summer for football, basketball, and volleyball. The demands on the coaches are felt by the athletes who are training more and trying to please several coaches and programs.”
But Meter wouldn’t trade any of it. Since he was little playing baseball in the parks of Gering, he has been involved with sports and that is something he cherishes.
“Since growing up with a baseball bat, football or basketball in my hands, I have been blessed to have a career in something I truly love,” he said. “I have spent much of my elementary, junior high, high school, college and adult life involved with athletics.”
