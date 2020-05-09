Though, Travis Turner, a 1981 Scottsbluff High School grad, went on to play quarterback for the Huskers. The Huskers weren’t the team Turner grew up wanting to play for, but one of Nebraska’s biggest rivals.
“Well, the interesting thing is, I was a Colorado Buffaloes fan,” he said. “I lived in Denver until my freshman year of high school.”
Turner moved with his family to Scottsbluff, where his dad established Turner Motors where TEAM is now. That move proved to be a big one for Turner.
Turner said he was recruited by Chadron State College and a few other smaller schools, but a trip to Lincoln sealed the deal for him.
“I decided to walk-on early on in the process,” Turner said. “A group of friends took a trip to Lincoln in the spring before graduation. I just walked on the field (at Memorial Stadium) and thought if I could play one play on that field, it would be better than starting four years at any other school.”
When he arrived in Lincoln, there were 100 walk-ons and just 25 scholarship players.
“You couldn’t tell the difference between the scholarship guys and the walk-ons,” Turner said. “(Walk-ons) had their own locker room in the north side of the stadium.”
Turner, though, said much has changed since then. There aren’t nearly as many walk-ons as their used to be.
“Back then we had a lot more graduate assistant coaches,” he said. “The walk-ons had their own staff of graduate assistant coaches. We had our own schedule. We played junior college teams. The freshman team was its own entity.
“We didn’t even mess with varsity, unless you get called up to practice and be part of the scout team. I got to do that a little bit my freshman year. That was amazing.”
In the early ‘80s, Turner said freshman only played on the freshman team, and would typically redshirt their sophomore season.
“We had, I want to say, two guys who didn’t redshirt, and that would have been Shane Swanson from Hershey and Scot Straussberger.
After sitting out the 1982 season as a redshirt, Turner tore his ACL in spring 1983.
“I was back to full steam, I thing, about the third or fourth game of the year against UCLA,” he said. “I got to suit up. I had two or three snaps against UCLA. I probably only had 10 snaps all year.”
Turner was on the sideline during the 1983 Orange Bowl, where the Huskers lost a 31-30 to Miami. Turner, though, said he didn’t see any game action.
“I was fourth on the depth chart,” he said. “I was still playing on the scout team. I played scouting basically for three years — my freshman year, my redshirt year and my sophomore year. It was probably as much fun as I had playing football. We had a blast. We were playing against one of the top defense in the nation every day.”
Turner finally earned his shot as the starting quarterback his junior year, he said.
“I started half of the season. Craig Sunderburg and I shared duties,” he said. “Then my senior year, I tore my ACL in the spring game. Then I herniated a disc in my back trying to rehab my knee.”
The team doctors decided to just scope his knee.
“We didn’t do the full reconstruction because I was the only letterman coming back at quarterback,” he said. “So, I was pretty hobbled and I didn’t play very well my senior year. I started the first game of the season before I was replaced. I came back and started the Kansas State game. My knee just kept giving me trouble throughout the year, so I had surgery right before the Fiesta Bowl. I was on crutches when we were out there for the Fiesta Bowl.”
Turner never hung his head throughout all of the injuries, he said.
“It was an opportunity to try to encourage the younger guys — Steve Taylor and McCathorn Clayton. I love those guys. They’re dear to me, so I tried to make the most of a difficult year. I was really blessed to have an opportunity to play at Nebraska. My dreams were more than fulfilled.”
After his senior year, Turner served as a graduate assistant for the Huskers where he met Ron Brown, who is now the director of player development. They struck up a friendship that lasts to this day. Turner, who had gone into the ministry, said Brown would have him do the chapel before games periodically.
“I was invited to the Colorado game last year,” he said. “It was kind of fun going back to Folsom Field and do chapel. Unfortunately, we had a really difficult loss.”
After spending a season as a graduate assistant, Turner, who had married in 1985 before his senior year, moved his family to Phoenix, Arizona where he worked for a ministry called Athletes International Ministry,
“Ministry was really my heart,” he said. “Being a coach for a year, I saw the challenges the coaches head, and the time involved. We just had our first child. I wasn’t sure I could manage a coach’s schedule and be a husband and a father.”
Turner and his wife would eventually start their own ministry called Divine Romance, where they provide counsel to couples.
“That really our passion, helping Christian marriages and helping them through life. We do a lot of premarital counseling, we do a lot of weddings,” he said. “Our home is a wedding venue. We have a lot of events at our house. It’s really our passion to help couples live happily ever after.”
Turner wrote a book on the subject called “The Family Quarterback,” which uses football analogies to encourage men to read the book.
“Guys, a lot of times, won’t read a book on marriage, but will read a book on leadership. That’s basically what the book is about, how to lead your family using football illustrations and stories from our life to help guys recognize how well they can lead,” he said.
Turner said he hasn’t been back to Scottsbluff in a long time. The last time he was here he said he was able to catch up with his former teacher Terry Pitkin, who was his journalism instructor.
“I went back a long time ago, and I got a chance to see him,” he said. “Next year is our 40th high school reunion. We’ve been talking about going back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.