Former Pioneers pitcher drafted by hometown team

Former Western Nebraska Pioneers reliever Jeff Hakanson, of Tampa, Florida, got a big surprise on Thursday, June 11.
Hakanson, a right-handed relief pitcher for the University of Central Florida, said his childhood dream came true when Hakanson was drafted in the fifth round of the Major League Baseball draft by his hometown team the Tampa Bay Rays.
It was a little surprising that he was chosen by the Rays, he said.
“It was awesome. It was a little bit unexpected. I wasn’t really expecting to go to the Rays,” Hakanson said. “It was awesome to be able to hear them call my name, the team I was brought up my whole life rooting for.”
It has been a lifelong dream, he said.
“When you’re a little kid hoping you can play Major League Baseball for that team one day. It’s just incredible to hear my name called by them,” Hakanson said.
Pioneers owner Chuck Heeman said he wasn’t surprised to hear Hakanson’s name called in the Major League Baseball draft.
“I’ve been doing this a long time. There are guys who come in and you see them and you say, ‘OK. He’s a decent player,’ and then you see guys like Jeff and it’s like, ‘Oh yeah, that guy’s got it.”
Heeman said he has seen Major League talent during his time as an owner of baseball teams, he said. Thomas Eshelman, a starting pitcher for the Kansas City Royals, played on Heeman’s team in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Ramon Arellano, a centerfielder for the Oakland A’s, also played on a team owned by Heeman. One thing those two have in common with Hakanson is the they were clearly the best player on the field, he said.
“Jeff was that every time he came in (as a relief pitcher), Every time he came in, it’s like that guy is going somewhere,” Heeman said. “You could just see it out there and watch him throw. It’s like that guy’s really got something. It’s really fun when you see that happen.”
Hakanson said his season with the Pioneers really helped him improve his pitching.
“I took a really big step (after playing for the Pioneers), just from my freshman year and be able to get comfortable in that role (as a reliever). I think it translated into success, which, I hope, will translate to success (in Major League Baseball),” he said.
Hakanson has had a stellar career at UCF. As a sophomore in 2019, he was on pace to shatter UCF’s strikeout per nine inning record. He finished just 3 1/3 innings short of qualifying. He averaged two strikeouts per inning. He went 7 1/3 innings without allowing an earned run. He inherited 19 runners in relief and allowed just six runs. Hakanson led the UCF bullpen with a 3.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio, according to his bio on the UCF website.
Hakanson said he is ready to get out and play some baseball after not seeing live game action in a few months.
“It’s been really hard (to get in some pitching reps). I was able to get a group of guys and do some live batting,” he said. “It’s definitely tough. You just got to treat it like an offseason.”
Hakanson has been in talks with the Rays organization. He will be reporting within the next couple of weeks for a physical. He said the team hasn’t given him any indication where he will start in the organization, whether it be a Class A, AA or AAA team.
“I’m not entirely sure,” he said. “I really couldn’t tell you. I’m just going to try to do my thing and control what I can.”
