DOUGLAS, Wyo. — Gering had four wrestlers take home first place finishes from the Shane Shatto Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 11.
At 113, Quinton Chavez earned a 17-2 decision over Southeast’s Brock Blevins. Paul Ruff won a 5-0 decision over Thunder Basin’s Seamus Casey at 120. Ruff ran his season record to 16-1.
Tyler Nagel claimed the 126-pound title by pinning Wright’s Preston Seamands in 3:45.
Nate Rocheleau continued his dominance in the 138-pound weight class by pinning Cael Porter, of Thunder Basin, in 2:23. Rocheleau is now 24-2 on the year.
Jacob Awiszus took second place at 160 with a loss by pin to Wheatland’s Seth DeWitt.
Gering finished fifth in team scoring with a total of 171.5 points in the tournament.
Alliance finished in ninth with a team score of 79.5.
Alliance’s Jaxon Minnick took fifth place at 132 with a win over Douglas’ Lane Ewing by injury forfeit.
Asa Johnson took fourth place for Alliance after falling 9-3 to Natrona County’s Cyruss Meeks.
Alliance’s Matthew Escamilla took third. Escamilla downed Thunder Basin’s Lane Catlin 3-1.
Chadron took 18th with a score of 47.
Chadron’s Danel Wellnitz took fourth at 145 after getting pinned by Natrona County’s Kaeden Wilcom in 1:48, and Isaiah Beye took fifth at 220 for the Cardinals. Beye pinned Natrona County’s D’Anthony Smith in 1:24.
