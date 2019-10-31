FULLERTON — With Morrill determined to take away Fullerton’s running game, the Warriors found success with Plan B.
Junior quarterback Hunter Haughton passed for four touchdowns as No. 9-rated (Omaha World-Herald) Fullerton pulled away for a 48-14 victory over the Lions Thursday in first-round play of the Class D-1 state football playoffs.
The Warriors (8-1) scored 22 second-quarter points to take control. Haughton threw scoring passes of 30 yards to Cole Horacek and 27 yards to Isaac Gleason before running back John Wetovick added a 10-yard TD run with 1:56 left in the second quarter to help Fullerton build a 28-6 halftime lead.
“Early on, Morrill was able to get us out of our comfort zone a little bit,” Fullerton coach Ryan Haughton said. “We knew they were probably going to come in and try to take away our running game completely. We have done well with our passing game all year, but we didn’t want to abandon the run.
“I thought we showed good patience and we were finally able to loosen them up with some nice pass plays at the end of the first half and the beginning of the third quarter.”
With minus-2 yards rushing in the first quarter on six attempts, Fullerton was forced to the air. The passing game proved to be a more favorable scenario as Hunter Haughton completed 12 of 20 attempts for 213 yards and connected with four different receivers on scoring passes.
Gleason led the Warriors’ receiving corps with five catches for 103 yards. Kyle Knopik (4 yards) and Connor Sonderup (17 yards) also hauled in TD passes from Haughton.
“We really thought we had some opportunities because we were seeing man-to-man coverage against our three receivers, who are pretty tough to defend as a group,” Coach Haughton said. “You kind of have to pick your poison with them and I think they tried to kind of take Gleason away with a lock-down cornerback and that opened up some things for us across the middle.
“When the other team is selling out against the run, you know the pass is going to be there.”
Passing production eventually led to success with the ground game as Fullerton finished with 164 rushing yards on 35 attempts. John Wetovick carried the bulk of the load, rushing for 105 yards on 18 attempts.
Morrill coach Adam Jantzi said his team’s plan was obviously to make Fullerton one-dimensional on offense.
“We were executing our game plan early and we were able to stuff the run,” Jantzi said. “But Fullerton just has a few guys that are better athletes than anyone we have. Give them credit and give their quarterback credit because he threw some dimes tonight.”
Fullerton’s defense limited Morrill (4-5) to 107 total yards and four first downs. The Lions, who were making the program’s first playoff appearance since 2005, finished with 42 yards rushing on 28 tries.
Morrill cut its deficit to 22-6 with 3:19 to play in the second quarter when wide receiver Blake Lofink burned the Warriors secondary deep and hauled in a 47-yard TD pass from Tanner Whetham.
“Barring the long pass where they got behind us, we didn’t allow a whole lot,” Haughton said. “Our defensive coordinator, Eric Frenzen, does such a tremendous job of coming up with a game plan to fit the team that we’re playing each week and Morrill had an offense unlike any we’ve seen this year.
“We did a good job in the matchups and taking away their best plays. The defense played lights out.”
The Lions didn’t help their cause with turnovers (two lost fumbles) and penalties. Morrill was flagged six times for 80 yards and five of those penalties resulted in first downs for Fullerton.
“Like any reasonably competitive football game, there are going to be five or 10 plays that really decide it,” Jantzi said. “Fullerton is a good team, but we made them work for about everything they got in that football game. The big difference wasn’t that they made some big plays and we couldn’t get them off the field on third and long and they always seemed to turn those possessions into points.”
Whetham finished 4 of 11 passing for 65 yards, but was limited to 19 rushing yards on 14 attempts. Lofink had two receptions for 48 yards and two interceptions before being helped off the field after suffering a leg injury with 4:40 to play in the third quarter.
Fullerton will next host No. 5-rated Dundy County-Stratton (8-1) — a 50-12 first-round winner over Hemingford — on Wednesday in a second-round contest. Coach Haughton, whose program is making its eighth consecutive playoff appearance, said every victory is a good victory in November.
“Playoff wins — you always take them when you can get them,” Haughton said. “They’re tough to come by and all the teams that are left are all good. It’s an elimination game, so there’s a lot of urgency and you’re going to get the best from everyone because the kids know that this is it.
“We have been to a lot of playoff games, so we feel like we know how to react. Morrill hadn’t been there for a while and we figured they’d come out and be very excited, which they were, but being able to weather that storm is where I think our playoff experience kind of came into play.”
Fullerton 48, Morrill 14
Morrill (4-5) 0 6 0 8—14
Fullerton (8-1) 8 22 12 6—48
First Quarter
F—Hunter Haughton 1 run (John Wetovick run), 8:05.
Second Quarter
F—Cole Horacek 30 pass from Haughton (run failed), 9:12.
F—Isaac Gleason 27 pass from Haughton (Horacek pass from Haughton), 5:11.
M—Blake Lofink 47 pass from Tanner Whetham (run failed), 3:19.
F—Wetovick 10 run (run failed), 1:56.
Third Quarter
F—Kyle Knopik 4 pass from Haughton (run failed), 8:47.
F—Connor Sonderup 17 pass from Haughton (Gleason pass from Haughton), 3:29.
Fourth Quarter
F—Sonderup 1 run (run failed), 7:50.
M—Rowdy Lind 13 run (Michael Morgan run), 2:35.
M F
First downs 4 22
Rushes-Yards 28-42 35-164
Passing Yards 65 213
Att-Comp-Int 4-11-0 12-20-2
Total offense 107 377
Return Yards -4 42
Kickoff Returns 7-58 3-20
Fumbles-Lost 3-2 2-2
Punts-Avg. 8-34.5 0-0.0
Penalties-Yards 6-80 7-42
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing—M, Tanner Whetham 14-19, Rowdy Lind 6-7, Michael Morgan 2-minus 2, Blake Lofink 1-4, Michael Johnson 1-11, Mark Bartlett 1-2, Cody Johnson 2-4, Team 1-minus 3. F, John Wetovick 18-105, Connor Sonderup 8-48, Hunter Haughton 5-17, Kyle Knopik 1-minus 5, Team 3-minus 1.
Passing—M, Tanner Whetham 4-11-0 65. F, Hunter Haughton 12-20-2 213.
Receiving—M, Blake Lofink 2-48, Michael Johnson 2-17. F, Isaac Gleason 5-104, Connor Sonderup 3-64, Kyle Knopik 2-11, Cole Horacek 1-30, John Wetovick 1-4.
Missed FG—None.
