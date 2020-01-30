Garden County sweeps Morrill wrestling quadrangular

MORRILL — The Garden County wrestling team earned three dual wins over Morrill, Crawford and Minatare on Thursday night at Morrill.
The Eagles got head-to-head wins from Dallas Miller at 182, who pinned Morrill’s Bryce Seier in 1:28, and Colton Holthus at 152, who pinned Minatare’s Jose Martinez, Jr. of Minatare. to help secure wins over Morrill, 36-21, and Crawford, 18-15.
Host team Morrill finished the night 1-1 with a win over Minatare, while Crawford finished 0-1 in the quadrangular. Despite the loss to Garden County, Crawford picked up match wins from Kolby Welling at 152, who defeated Garden County’s Riley Holthus 7-4, Dennis Vogl at 138, who pinned Garden County’s Adam Hill in 2:31, and Rope Anders, who pinned Garden County’s Miller in 1:06.
Morrill picked up wins from Gabe Kohel at 113, who defeated Garden County’s Dutch Yates, 14-11, while Daniel Kohel earned a fall in 1:28 over Minatare’s Lucas Ellis.
Minatare, which finished 0-2, got wins from Tony Gonzales (285), who pinned Morrill’s Fabian Hernandez in 1:29, and Haydon Olds, who outlasted Garden County’s Trey Kirch 8-5 at 160.
Garden County 36, Morrill 21
182 — Dallas Miller, Garden County, pinned Bryce Seier, Morrill, 1:28.
285 — Fabian Hernandez, Morrill, won by forfeit.
113 — Gabe Kohel, Morrill, dec. Dutch Yates, Garden County, 14-11.
120 — Daniel Kohel, Morrill, won by forfeit.
126 — Mark Bartlett, Morrill, won by forfeit.
138 — Adam Hill, Garden County, won by forfeit.
145 — Colton Holthus, Garden County, won by forfeit.
160 — Logan Rethwisch, Garden County, won by forfeit.
170 — Trey Kirch, Garden County, won by forfeit.
Garden County 18, Crawford 15
106 — Dutch Yates, Garden County, won by forfeit.
138 — Dennis Vogl, Crawford, pinned Adam Hill, Garden County, 2:31.
145 — Colton Holthus, Garden County, won by forfeit.
152 — Kolby Welling, Crawford, dec. Riley Holthus, 7-4.
160 — Trey Kirch, Garden County, won by forfeit.
170 — Rope Anders, Crawford, pinned Dallas Miller, Garden County, 1:06.
Garden County 24, Minatare 15
285 — Ceasar Garundo, Minatare, won by forfeit.
106 — Dutch Yates, Garden County, won by forfeit.
120 — Lucas Ellis, Minatare, won by forfeit.
138 — Adam Hill, Garden County, won by forfeit.
152 — Colton Holthus, Garden County, pinned Jose Martinez, Jr., 3:02.
160 — Haydon Olds, Minatare, dec. Trey Kirch, Garden County, 8-5.
170 — Dallas Miller, Garden County, won by forfeit.
Morrill 24, Minatare 18
182 — Bryce Seier, Morrill, won by forfeit.
285 — Tony Gonzales, Minatare, pinned Fabian Hernandez, Morrill, 1:29.
113 — Gabe Kohel, Morrill, won by forfeit.
120 — Daniel Kohel, Morrill, pinned Lucas Ellis, Minatare, 1:28.
126 — Mark Bartlett, Morrill, won by forfeit.
152 — Jose Martinez, Jr., Minatare, won by forfeit.
160 — Haydon Olds, Minatare, won by forfeit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.