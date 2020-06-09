Gentry resigns position as Scottsbluff High School softball coach

Scottsbluff High School softball coach Mike Gentry announced he is resigning his position on Tuesday, June 9.
Scottsbluff High School Activities Director Dave Hoxworth said Gentry’s footprint can be found throughout girls athletics at the high school.
“Mike was one of the first female sports coaches that really emphasized our female strength and conditioning program and because of that, the competitiveness of all of our girl’s sports programs has improved,” Hoxworth said in a press release.
Gentry said he didn’t build the weight program alone.
“When I first came (to Scottsbluff), myself and Chad Larson, the soccer coach, were really the only two proponents pushing the weight room. I can’t take full credit for that. Chad was there training kids who he wasn’t even coaching at the time. We kind of worked hand in hand and we got a little bit more buy-in. We had Isaac Holscher the last couple of years to help continue that development. I’m really proud of the progress we’ve made.”
Gentry said he needed to step aside to spend more time with his family.
“It was just a good time to step away,” Gentry said. “There were days where the mental taxing of the job just got to be too much. I couldn’t be there 100 percent for the kids, and that’s not fair to anybody. Family comes first for me.”
Gentry said there wasn’t any one thing that stood out as a highlight of his time coaching the Bearcats.
“There were so many (highlights). I’ve just been blessed to coach so many tremendous kids — not just athletes, but people,” he said.
Gentry said helping to organize the Broadway Bombers — a summer traveling softball team that was started six years ago — was one of his biggest accomplishments.
“One of the biggest things I’m proud of is the development of the Broadway Bombers organization,” he said. “Knowing, because of that development and the wonderful people I’ve had in place to help build that program, we have kids coming up who are going to be very successful.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic causing the cancellation of a lot of summer softball tournaments, the Bombers will only have two to compete in this summer. They have a tournament in Cheyenne and will host one in June.
“I’m coaching a 10 and under team, I’m still going to continue to do that this year,” Gentry said.
Gentry will continue to teach at Westmoor Elementary he said, but said he isn’t sure what future opportunities might open up for him.
“I’m just keeping my options open,” he said. “I don’t know what the future has in store, right now.”
Hoxworth said the work Gentry has put in ensures future success for the softball program.
“Coach Gentry, his staff, and several other community members have invested time and energy into our program and the girl’s softball team is in a really good place as far as the athletes that we have coming. Most of this improvement though our youth program can be attributed to Coach Gentry and his hard work and dedication,” Hoxworth said in a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.