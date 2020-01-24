Gering boys capture fourth straight win

The Gering boys basketball team led from start to finish an capturing their fourth straight win with a 48-41 win over Chadron Friday evening at Gering.
Gering coach Kyle Cotton thought his team played good defense for 2 ½ quarters.
‘I thought for 2 ½ quarters and until three minutes left in the third quarter, we played really well on defense,” Cotton said. “For a five-minute stretch we didn’t play well on defense and allowed them back into the game. We didn’t cover their shooters and they did a good job of getting in spots where they could be successful.”
Offensively, Gering did plenty of good things except hit some shots.
“Offensively we moved the ball well for the majority of the night,” Cotton said. “We had wide open shots and we missed them again. I keep telling the guys at some point they will go in and I know they are going to because we have good shooters. I am very pleased with the effort all but five minutes. We can hang our hat on that defense, which is what we want to do every night anyways.”
The first quarter was a defensive eight minutes as the two teams combined for just 12 points. Gering scored the first two buckets of the game by Bryce Sherrell and Brett Pszanka and led 7-5 after one period.
The second quarter saw Chadron cut the lead to a point at 8-7 and then later at 13-12. Gering responded with an 8-0 run that saw Kolton Ebbers score four points for a 21-12 lead. Gering led 21-15 at the half.
The third quarter saw Gering start sinking some shots. Kaleb Gonzales started things with a trey followed by a 3-pointer by Brett Pszanka. Gonzales buried another trey and then Sherrell dunked home two points. Ebbers rounded out the 9-0 run with a steal and bucket for a 36-20 lead.
Chadron closed out the third, however, on a 5-0 run to narrow the deficit to 36-25 after three quarters.
Gering pushed the lead back to 17 points in the fourth quarter on a Jack Franklin bucket. Chadron answered with seven points, which started with a 3-pointer by Trevor Berry and then back-to-back buckets from freshman Xander Provance to bring the Cardinals to 41-37 with four minutes to play.
Pszanka stopped the run with a bucket and Gering led 44-39 with a minute to play. Gering hit 3 of 4 free throws down the stretch to get the win.
Pszanka led the Bulldogs with 17 points. He was the only Gering player in double figures. Sherrell finished with eight points while Gonzales had seven and Ebbers with six.
Chadron was led by Berry and Cooper Housman each with nine points, while Provance had eight points.
Gering will be back in action Saturday when they travel to face Scottsbluff. Cotton said his team needs to play strong defense to have a chance for the win.
“Scottsbluff hasn’t scored under 60 points but once against Hastings. Our goal is to keep everyone under 50 and we have done that for four straight games on our winning streak,” he said. “There is no secret of why we are winning because it is on the defensive end. So, if we are to be successful, we have to make sure we are giving our best defensive performance. I expect them to come in very well prepared. Scott Gullion is a great coach. So, we are going in to have some fun in a great atmosphere and see what we can do.”
Chadron 5 10 10 16 – 41
Gering 7 14 15 12 – 48
GERING
Kaleb Gonzales 7, Riley Gaudreault 2, Bryce Sherrell 8, Kolton Ebbers 6, Brett Pszanka 17, Jack Franklin 4, Zac Wilson 1, Turner Ray 3.
CHADRON
Dawson Dunbar 6, Trevor Berry 9, Collin Brennan 5, Kristian Bartlett 5, Dayton Richardson 4, Gaurav Chima 4, Xander Provance 8, Cooper Heusman 9.
