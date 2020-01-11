Gering boys capture second straight win

For the second consecutive night, the Gering boys basketball team put on a defensive clinic in rolling to a 44-21 win over Newcastle, Wyoming, Saturday at Gering High School.
Saturday’s win came on the heels on one of the Bulldogs’ best outings on both sides of the ball when the Bulldogs downed Sidney 70-37 on Friday night. Both contests saw Gering hold their opponents to single digits in three of the four quarters.
Gering coach Kyle Cotton said while the offense was lacking a little on Saturday, the defense was intense.
“I am extremely happy with the defensive effort,” Cotton said. “Holding the Tidyman kid to 12 where he is averaging 24 points, he was a real focus for us. I thought we played good team defense on everyone. We limited them to jump shots and we rebounded the ball well.”
Gering’s defensive effort Saturday was even better than Friday when they topped Sidney. Gering held Newcastle to just nine points through three quarters, including just two points in the second quarter.
“Most of their points in the fourth quarter came in the last three or four minutes,” Cotton said. “The defensive effort was tremendous. We kept them off balance and they had a hard time figuring what we were running. If we can continue to switch defenses like that and figure out to play offense and defense the whole game, that would be awesome.”
Offensively, Gering was struggling. Gering jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead behind a bucket by Kolton Ebbers and back-to-back field goals from Brett Pszanka for a 6-0 lead. Gering went on to lead just 10-4 after the first quarter.
The second quarter wasn’t much better offensively. Gering led 11-6 before getting its first field goal on a Jack Franklin bucket with 3:40 to play. Gering led 18-6 at halftime.
Cotton said the offense struggled after they were sizzling on Friday with the 70-point game.
“We shot the ball well last night [Friday] and we did not shoot the ball tonight,” Cotton said. “I don’t know what the percentage is for us, but I presume it was in the low 20s. We had shots that we normally get; we just were not able to knock them down. We got to the free throw line, but we couldn’t convert free throws. I don’t know how many one-and-ones we missed, but it was way too many for us to be successful. We never could put a run together to break the game open; it was just slow and methodical the whole game. They kind of played that way. We have to take it the way it is and continue to get better and work hard. I am happy with the W though.”
The defense stayed tough in the third and the offense tried to get uncorked. Ebbers started things with a bucket. Sherrell followed with back-to-back buckets, including a dunk for a 24-6 lead. Newcastle came back with a 3-pointer, but Gering closed out the third with a bucket by Zac Wilson and a trey by Sherrell for the 29-9 lead.
Gering finally put a run together, outscoring Newcastle 15-5 to start the fourth. Newcastle closed on the game scoring the final seven points of the game.
Shooting was not stellar by both teams. Gering was just 9 of 22 from the charity stripe while making just three 3-pointers. Newcastle was 8 of 21 from the free throw line with just one trey.
Pszanka led the Gering charge in scoring with 14 points followed by Ebbers with 12 and then Sherrell with nine.
Gering will be back in action next Friday when they travel to Gordon-Rushville.
Newcastle 4 2 3 12 – 21
Gering 10 8 11 15 – 44
GERING
Bryce Sherrell 9, Kolton Ebbers 12, Brett Pszanka 14, Jack Franklin 2, Zac Wilson 2, Noah Longoria 2, Ryley Hoke 1, Sam Rocheleau 2.
NEWCASTLE
Landon Engle 1, Dylon Tidyman 12, Zach Purviance 5, Cooper Deveraux 2, Bradyn Frye 1.
Gering tops Sidney on Friday
SIDNEY – The Gering boys basketball team used a strong defensive effort and shot the ball well in posting a commanding 70-37 win over Sidney on Friday night.
Gering held Sidney to single digits in three of the four quarters. The Bulldogs started the contest with a 23-7 first quarter. The Bulldogs never relinquished the defensive intensity, outscoring Sidney 12-7 in the second to take a 37-14 halftime lead.
The Bulldogs continued excelling in the third, outscoring Sidney 18-8 to hold a 55-22 lead. Gering outscored Sidney 17-15 in the final stanza for the win.
Gering had 11 players hit the scoring column. Kolton Ebbers led the way with 17 points followed by Brett Pszanka with 12. Those were the only two in double figures. Bryce Sherrell followed with nine points while Riley Gaudrault had eight points.
Gering 23 12 18 17 נ70
Sidney 7 7 8 15 נ37
GERING
Brady Radzymski 5, Riley Gaudrault 8, Bryce Sherrell 9, Kolton Ebbers 17, Brett Pszanka 12, Jack Franklin 2, Zac Wilson 2, Noah Longoria 3, Turner Ray 4, Ryley Hoke 6, Hunter Walker 2.
SIDNEY
Sawyer Dickman 7, Zack Burke 5, Connor Hartzler 7, Skylar Heineman 7l Dylan Gunkal 3, Nolan Stoll 2. Eli Ahrens 2, Nathan Wamsley 4.
