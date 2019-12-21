CHADRON – Bryce Sherrell poured in 25 points and the Gering boys basketball team used a strong second-half defensive effort in registering a 63-47 win over Chadron Saturday, Dec. 21.
Gering moves to 2-6 on the season entering the mandatory 5-day, NSAA-imposed moratorium.
Gering coach Kyle Cotton was pleased with how his team responded, especially in the second half against a talented Chadron squad.
“We really have been talking of how we have been playing a tough schedule and how it will help us out,” Cotton said. “We needed to bring the same intensity into the game that we have been playing with and I thought we did that. We made a few adjustments in the second half and put pressure on them. We really moved the ball well on offense and got the ball inside. If we continue to do that, we will be alright.”
The first half saw both teams trade buckets throughout both quarters. The two squads were knotted at 14 after the first quarter and Gering outscored Chadron 17-15 in the second quarter to hold a slim 31-29 lead at halftime.
It was the second half that saw the Bulldogs turn things around. And a big reason for the turnaround was Gering’s second-half defense. Gering outscored Chadron 32-18 in the second half, including going on a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter to open the contest up.
Cotton said the second-half defense was huge.
“The defense in the second half was huge,” Cotton said. “We wanted to get them out of their comfort zone and continue to make them take jumpshots. We just made a few adjustments at halftime and we were able to slowly pull away offensively and shot the ball really well.”
Gering also had a variety of players hit the scoring column tonight as well. Sherrell led all scorers with 25 points including a slam dunk in the fourth quarter off an offensive rebound. Brett Pszanka also chipped in 14 points. Those were the only two in double figures. Kaleb Gonzales tallied seven points followed by five points each from Jack Franklin and Zac Wilson.
Chadron was led by Trevor Berry with 14 points followed by Kristian Bartlett and Dawson Reitz each with eight points.
Cotton was pleased to see different people find the bucket at different times in the game.
“That was a trade of how well we moved the ball and the positions we were getting into,” he said. “They did a good job of executing the game plan and it showed. This was a big-time win and it is a tough place to play.
Gering and Chadron each will be off for the 5-day moratorium. Chadron will return to action next Friday with the Chadron Holiday tournament, while Gering will return to action January 2 at the GNAC tourney in Columbus.
Cotton said his team needs to get ready for the second half of the season.
“We have to make sure we are getting healthy and get rested up,” Cotton said. “We have to get our bodies and mind right. We have to take these five days and make sure we are doing that. We have to work on a few things, clean up some stuff, and continue to work hard. I told the guys we are not where we are, but if we continue to work hard, it is not where we are now it is what you do at the end of the year.”
Gering 14 17 14 18 – 63
Chadron 14 15 8 10 נ47
GERING
Kaleb Gonzales 7, Riley Gaudrault 2, Bryce Sherrell 25, Brett Pszanka 14, Jack Franklin 5, Zac Wilson 5, Turner Ray 3, Ryley Hoke 2.
CHADRON
Dawson Dunbar 2, Trevor Berry 14, Collin Brennen 4, Kristian Bartlett 8, Dawson Reitz 8, Cooper Heusman 6, Zach Collins 5.
