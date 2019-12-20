Gering boys fall to Ogallala

The Gering boys basketball team battled Ogallala to the end before falling to the Indians 82-64 Friday night at the Holliday Family of Companies Dome.
Gering coach Kyle Cotton was proud of the way his team played for three quarters, battling back from double-digit deficits to come within three points in the fourth quarter.
“I thought the majority of three quarters we played pretty well,” Cotton said. “The fourth quarter we got the same shot and we didn’t knock them down. The second half of the first quarter was the same thing; we got shots and we just didn’t knock them down. We didn’t quite keep the pace with them. I thought we played pretty well overall.”
The Gering team stayed with an Ogallala team that moves to 4-1 on the young season and who rebounded from a 72-61 defeat to North Platte St. Pats on Tuesday.
“I think we are getting better. They are resilient, which is what we have been preaching,” Cotton said. “It doesn’t matter what the score is, we are always going to play the same way. We are always going to fight and try to do what we do. We just have to clean up some stuff, but I like where headed. We are getting better every week.”
The game was a battle. Gering led early at 10-8 on a Turner Ray bucket. Ogallala came back to grab a 13-10 lead on five points from Kadyn Marhenke. Gering got two free throws from Jack Franklin to slice the lead to 13-12, but the Indians closed out the first quarter on a 13-2 run to lead 26-14 after one quarter.
Gering kept battling and outscored Ogallala in the second and third quarters. The second eight minutes saw Ogallala grab an early 34-16 lead, but six points from Bryce Sherrell, including a slicing and dicing move to the bucket, brought the score to 34-22.
Ogallala came back to go back up 43-29 on a Carter Brown trey. Gering closed out the second quarter on a 5-2 run to trail by single digits, 45-34 at halftime.
The third quarter saw Gering claw their way back to sic points early on four points from Ray, to trail 49-43. Gering couldn’t any closer in the third period to trail 59-53 after 24 minutes of play.
The fourth quarter saw Brett Pszanka hit a trey to start the final stanza to cut the deficit to three points. Ogallala responded with a 20-0 run to lead 79-56. During that run, Gering had plenty of shots but the ball wouldn’t fall through the hoop. Ogallala went on to win 82-64.
Gering had three players in double digits. Sherrell led the Bulldogs with 20 points followed by Pszanka with 16. Ray also chipped in 12 points for Gering.
Ogallala had four players hit double figures. Marhenke, the junior big man inside, finished with 24 points. Carter Brown followed with 17 points with Adam Kroeger finishing with 13 and Jeron Gager with 11.
Gering will wrap up the first semester with a road trip to Chadron. Cotton realizes that is a tough play to play in the Cardinals gym.
“Chadron is another good team and they played Scottsbluff tonight,” he said. “They are going to be tough and their environment up there is really hard to play in. We are going to have to play well again. We have to keep the same intensity and try to do the things that we do, and we will be alright.”
Ogallala 26 19 14 23 – 82
Gering 14 20 19 11 – 64
OGALLALA
Corbin Murphy 2, Jeron Gager 11, Carter Brown 17, Quenten Gillen 2, Troy Kempton 6, Javian Gager 3, Adam Kroeger 13, Kadyn Marhenke 24, Clayton Murphy 4.
GERING
Kaleb Gonzales 6, Bryce Sherrell 20, Brett Pszanka 16, Jack Franklin 4, Noah Longoria 2, Turner Ray 12.
