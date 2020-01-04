COLUMBUS – The Gering boys and girl’s basketball teams fell in the final day of the GNAC tournament in Columbus on Saturday morning.
The Gering boys battled tough but couldn’t get the win over Class A North Platte, falling 50-43.
The Gering girls stayed close in the first half before falling to McCook 67-51 after being outscored in the second half 37-27.
The Gering girls battled hard in the contest but dug themselves too big of a hole.
“We started slow missing five consecutive free throws. We dug ourselves a hole in first and third quarters,” Gering coach Steve Land said. “We played hard and made a run to cut it to eight in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t get a stop on defense.”
A big key in the contest was McCook’s ability to knock down the 3-point shot. McCook buried nine to Gering’s one 3-pointer. McCook’s Tiara Matson had the hot hand from beyond the arc with seven treys and a game-high 22 points. Gering’s only 3-pointer came from Macey Boggs in the second quarter.
“We gave up way too many wide-open threes today,” Land said. “They knocked us out with the long shot.”
McCook took control in the first with an 18-point opening eight minutes to lead 18-9 after the first. Gering battled back in the second, outscoring McCook 15-12 to trail 30-24 at halftime.
The third quarter was where McCook put some separation between the two schools, outscoring Gering 26-17.
The final eight minutes saw Gering mount a comeback, cutting the lead to eight points at one time, but couldn’t make up the deficits from the first and third quarters.
Gering had nine different players hit the scoring column. Cloey Fries led the way with 16 points followed by Boggs with 10. Taylor Philbrick finished with seven with a triplet of players finishing with four points each with Sydnee Winkler, Emily Harrison and Nickie Todd.
The Gering boys had a tough first quarter, scoring just six points to fall behind North Platte 13-6, but played even with them the rest of the game.
After trailing 13-6 after the opening eight minutes, Gering outscored North Platte 17-16 in the second quarter to trail 29-23 at halftime.
Gering had another low-scoring quarter in the third, scoring just six points compared to 9 for North Platte to trail 38-29 after three periods.
The Bulldogs then duplicated the second quarter in outscoring North Platte in the fourth 14-12 but couldn’t make up the difference.
A day after burying 12 3-pointers in a contest against McCook on Friday in a 72-71 defeat, the Bulldogs managed just three treys on Saturday. Brett Pszanka had all three 3-pointers for Gering while finishing with 11 points.
Bryce Sherrell led the Gering charge with 16 points, all on 2-point field goals. Kolton Ebbers tallied nine points while Tanner Ray had six.
The Gering boys and girls will be back in action Friday, Jan. 10 when they travel to Sidney before hosting Newcastle, Wyoming, on Saturday.
Girl’s Game
Gering 9 15 17 10 – 51
McCook 18 12 26 11 – 67
GERING
Macey Boggs 10, Kiara Aguallo 3, Cloey Fries 16, Sydnee Winkler 4, Brylee Dean 1, Taylor Philbrick 7, Emily Harrison 4, Carleigh Pszanka 2, Nickie Todd 4.
Boy’s Game
Gering 6 17 6 14 – 43
North Platte 13 16 9 12 – 50
GERING
Bryce Sherrell 16, Kolton Ebbers 9, Brett Pszanka 11, Tanner Ray 6, Anselmo Rocheleau 1.
