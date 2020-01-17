GORDON – The Gering boys basketball team had balanced scoring in capturing their third straight victory with a 50-42 win over Gordon-Rushville Friday night in Gordon.
The Gering girls also picked up their second straight victory with a hard-fought 50-39 win over the Mustangs.
Gering coach Steve Land said his team dug themselves a hole but played strong defense to get the win.
“We got off to a really slow start missing three layups and some free throws,” he said. “The freshman guard from Gordon-Rushville was on fire hitting three threes in the firs, so we dug a hole. We then played great defense the second quarter holding them to two points.”
Land said the defense was what won the game for the Bulldogs.
“We created a lot of turnovers and steals tonight,” he said. “Sydnee Winkler came off the bench and hit a bit three in the fourth and followed up with two free throws to seal the game. Taylor Philbrick led us in rebounding with 11 boards.”
Gering was led by Cloey Fries with 22 points followed by Philbrick with eight points, and Kiara Aguallo with six points.
Gordon-Rushville was led by Jayla Brehmen with 15 points followed by Tessa Hurlburt with 14.
The Gering boys had balanced scoring and used a strong second quarter to open up the game in picking up the Bulldogs third straight win. Gering held a slim 14-13 lead after the first quarter and then outscored Gordon-Rushville 16-6 in the second to grab a 30-19 lead at halftime.
The second half saw Gering build a 19-point lead in the fourth quarter only to watch the Mustangs slice the lead to 11 points at one point. That was as close as Gordon-Rushville could get as Gering got the win.
Gering was led by Riley Gaudrault with nine points followed by Bryce Sherrell with eight. Kaleb Gonzales tallied seven while Jack Franklin had six and Kolton Ebbers had five.
Carter Anderson led the Mustangs with 14 points, while Jace Nelson tallied 11.
Gering will be back in action next week when they host Chadron on Friday and then travel to face Scottsbluff on Saturday.
Girl’s Game
Gering 7 13 12 18 — 50
Gordon-Rushville 15 2 12 10 — 39
GERING
Macey Boggs 2, Kiara Aguallo 6, Cloey Fries 22, Madison Seiler 2, Sydnee Winkler 5, Taylor Philbrick 8, Kelsey Bohnsack 1, Carleigh Pszanka 4
GORDON-RUSHVILLE
Tessa Hurlburt 14, Shelby Hurlburt 2, AJ McKimmey 2, Jayla Brehmen 15, Matty Moore 2, Kee Lovell 4,
Boy’s Game
Gering 14 16 10 10 — 50
Gordon-Rushville 13 6 8 15 — 42
GERING
Kaleb Gonzales 7, Riley Gaudrault 9, Bryce Sherrell 8, Kolton Ebbers 5, Brett Pszanka 4, Jack Franklin 6, Zac Wilson 3, Noah Longoria 4, Turner Ray 4.
GORDON-RUSHVILLE
Ellis Livingston 9, Carter Anderson 14, Jace Nelson 11, Charles Hollow Horn 4, Nate Pomales 2, Karter Halverson 2.
