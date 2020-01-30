Gering boys hold off Bayard on senior night 56-50

The Gering boy’s basketball team captured their sixth win in seven games over a scrappy Bayard team.
Gering, however, received the final seven points from junior Jack Franklin to earn the 56-50 win over the Tigers.
Gering coach Kyle Cotton said they found a way to win on a night that they honored their seniors.
“We executed late in the game,” Cotton said. “There were large stretches of the game that we weren’t playing well on either end of the court, offensively and defensively. You have to give Bayard credit, they came out and put a little pressure on. We missed shots and they were knocking shots down. That is the name of the game.”
The Bulldogs have been playing good defense in the last six games they won, but Thursday night, Cotton thought the defense wasn’t as strong.
“Our defense wasn’t quite to the same level that we are accustomed to in the last seven or eight games, but I thought Bayard played really well,” he said. “I don’t think we handled the adversity of senior night and all these different distractions very well.”
Bayard coach Michael Simons thought his team played well against a Class B team.
“We stepped it up on defense and we played well with our 2-3 zone,” he said. “Offensively we took care of the ball and shots were falling. It has been nice this year where we added Alliance this year and then Gering.”
Gering led from start to finish in the contest, but the game came down to the final three minutes. Bayard just gut the lead to 49-48 after Trent Marquez hit one of two free throws with 3:09 to play.
That was when a Gering offense, that scored just seven points in the first five minutes of the final quarter got hot and it was junior Jack Franklin that lifted the Bulldogs. Franklin ignited the Gering spectators with 2:22 to play when he hit a bucket and converted the and-one for the 3-point play to put the Bulldogs up 52-48.
A minute later, Franklin hit another bucket to put the Bulldogs up 54-48. Bayard came back as Daeton Blanco hit a bucket with under a minute to play, but Franklin converted two free throws with 13.9 seconds to preserve the win.
Cotton said he called a timeout late and told his team they needed to execute on offense.
“We were up by one or maybe three at that time and we call a time out and they took the first option away, but they didn’t take the second option away,” he said. “Kalab made a good pass to Jack and Jack finished strong. That is something that we lacked tonight was finishing around the rim. Not shooting free throws and we just didn’t shoot the ball well from outside. Once again, I thought we got the shots we wanted; we just couldn’t knock them down.”
Gering opened the game scoring the first seven points. Bryce Sherrell started things with a slam dunk and the Bulldogs led 15-11 after the first quarter.
Gering outscored Bayard 19-12 in the second quarter, including going on a 15-4 run to open the second eight minutes. Gering led at halftime 34-23.
The second half saw Bayard outscore the Bulldogs 27-22. Bayard cut the lead to six points on a 3-pointer by Blanco, 35-29 and got to within five on another trey. Gering answered with three free throws to push the lead back to eight, 42-34, only to watch Bayard score the final five points to end the third trailing 42-39.
Bayard knocked down two free throws to start the fourth to cut the lead to 42-41. Gering came back on a bucket by Sherrell and then a 3-pointer by Gonzales to go back up 47-41. Bayard then outscored Gering 7-2 to cut the lead to 49-48 before Franklin’s heroics.
Gering had a pair of players in double figures. Sherrell led the way with 19 points followed by Franklin with 11. Kolton Ebbers tallied eight points while Brett Pszanka had seven.
Bayard also had two players in double figures. Daemon Avilez led the Tigers with 16 points followed by Jack Kildow with 10.
Bayard will be back in action Friday and Saturday. The Tigers will host South Platte on Friday before traveling to Bridgeport on Saturday.
Gering will back in action Friday as they host Alliance on Winter Royalty night.
Bayard 11 12 16 11 – 50
Gering 15 19 8 14 – 56
GERING
Kaleb Gonzales 3, Riley Gaudreault 2, Bryce Sherrell 19, Kolton Ebbers 8, Brett Pszanka 7, Jack Franklin 11, Noah Longoria 2, Ryley Hoke 2, Sam Rocheleau 4.
BAYARD
Jack Kildow 10, Ryan Liakos 2, Daemon Avilez 16, Ben Sauer 4, Daeton Blanco 7, Trevor Reish 7, Trent Marquez 4.
