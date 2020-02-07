Gering boys turn back Sidney 56-50

Gering's Kolton Ebbers scores on a fast break during the Bulldogs game against Sidney on Friday, Feb. 7 in Gering.

The Gering boys basketball team took a 28-24 lead into halftime against Sidney and never looked back.

The Bulldogs had a scoring lull for about the first 3 minutes of the fourth quarter, but stepped it up defensively to hold on for the 56-50 win.

