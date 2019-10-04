GERING — Gering won three out of five matches against Alliance at the Gering Tennis Triangular on Thursday, Oct. 3.
Gering’s Hunter Walker earned a win over Alliance’s Bryson Davueau in No. 1 singles play. In No. 2 singles, the Bulldogs’ Mark Karpf defeated Carver Hartman.
Tory Picket Pin claimed Alliance’s only win by defeating Gering’s Noah Moreno 8-4.
Scottsbluff won its matchup with Gering, 4-1.
The Bearcats’ Dawson Mohr defeated Walker 7-5, 2-6, 10-8 in No. 1 singles competition. Karpf picked up the Bulldogs only victory in No. 2 singles.
Gering and Scottsbluff are both back in action at the GNAC tournament in North Platte on Saturday, Oct. 5.
